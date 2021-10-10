|New England
|0
|9
|6
|10
|—
|25
|Houston
|6
|9
|7
|0
|—
|22
First Quarter
Hou_Auclair 11 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 4:54. Drive: 19 plays, 79 yards, 10:06. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Houston 21; Ingram 1 run on 3rd-and-1; D.Mills 2 run on 3rd-and-1; D.Johnson 3 run on 3rd-and-5; D.Mills 8 pass to D.Johnson on 4th-and-2; D.Mills 10 pass to D.Johnson. Houston 6, New England 0.
Second Quarter
NE_Harris 1 run (kick failed), 14:17. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: M.Jones 15 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-2; Bourne 12 run; M.Jones 11 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-3. New England 6, Houston 6.
Hou_C.Moore 67 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 12:56. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:21. Houston 12, New England 6.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:37. Drive: 15 plays, 65 yards, 7:11. Key Plays: D.Mills 9 pass to Akins on 3rd-and-6; D.Mills 16 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-17; D.Mills 6 pass to Cooks on 4th-and-1; D.Mills 13 pass to C.Moore on 3rd-and-15; D.Mills 40 pass to Conley on 4th-and-2. Houston 15, New England 6.
NE_FG Folk 52, :02. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 24; M.Jones 16 pass to Henry. Houston 15, New England 9.
Third Quarter
Hou_Conley 37 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 13:31. Drive: 2 plays, 44 yards, 00:42. Key Play: L.Johnson 0 interception return to New England 44. Houston 22, New England 9.
NE_FG Folk 52, 8:25. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:57. Key Play: M.Jones 3 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-10. Houston 22, New England 12.
NE_FG Folk 32, 1:50. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: M.Jones 21 pass to Henry; M.Jones 20 pass to Agholor; M.Jones 4 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-12. Houston 22, New England 15.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Henry 13 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:31. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: M.Jones 10 pass to Henry; Harris 15 run. New England 22, Houston 22.
NE_FG Folk 21, :15. Drive: 15 plays, 84 yards, 7:00. Key Plays: M.Jones 24 pass to Meyers; M.Jones 10 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-6; Bolden 24 run; Bolden 1 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 25, Houston 22.
A_68,450.
|NE
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|14
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-11
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|3-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|352
|360
|Total Plays
|61
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|126
|67
|Rushes
|30
|24
|Avg per rush
|4.2
|2.792
|NET YARDS PASSING
|226
|293
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-5
|3-19
|Gross-Yds passing
|231
|312
|Completed-Att.
|23-30
|21-29
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.29
|9.156
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-5-3
|5-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-58.0
|3-33.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|78
|81
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-65
|3-70
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-27
|8-70
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:44
|29:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-58, Bolden 2-25, Stevenson 11-23, Bourne 1-12, Smith 1-5, M.Jones 1-3. Houston, Ingram 16-41, Lindsay 5-19, D.Johnson 2-5, Mills 1-2.
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 23-30-1-231. Houston, Mills 21-29-0-312.
RECEIVING_New England, Henry 6-75, Meyers 4-56, Bolden 4-6, Agholor 3-32, Bourne 3-26, Smith 2-27, Harry 1-9. Houston, C.Moore 5-109, D.Johnson 5-46, Conley 3-84, Cooks 3-23, Brown 2-22, Akins 2-17, Auclair 1-11.
PUNT RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 1-13. Houston, Roberts 1-11.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 3-65. Houston, Roberts 3-70.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Dugger 5-5-0, Phillips 4-3-0, Hightower 4-1-0, J.Jackson 4-1-0, McCourty 3-0-0, Judon 2-2-2, Guy 2-1-0, Van Noy 2-1-0, Barmore 2-0-0, Bryant 2-0-0, Godchaux 1-3-0, Bentley 1-2-0, Williams 1-1-0, Collins 1-0-1, Wise 0-3-0, Ca.Davis 0-1-0, J.Jones 0-1-0. Houston, Kirksey 6-6-0, Mitchell 6-1-0, King 5-3-0, Grugier-Hill 4-0-0, Reid 3-3-0, Greenard 3-0-1, J.Johnson 3-0-0, T.Thomas 2-2-0, Cunningham 2-1-0, Lopez 2-0-0, Jenkins 1-3-0, L.Johnson 1-3-0, M.Collins 1-2-0, Walker 1-1-0, Martin 1-0-0, J.Thomas 1-0-0, Mercilus 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New England, None. Houston, L.Johnson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 56.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.