New England0961025
Houston697022

First Quarter

Hou_Auclair 11 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 4:54.

Second Quarter

NE_Harris 1 run (kick failed), 14:17.

Hou_C.Moore 67 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 12:56.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:37.

NE_FG Folk 52, :02.

Third Quarter

Hou_Conley 37 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 13:31.

NE_FG Folk 52, 8:25.

NE_FG Folk 32, 1:50.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Henry 13 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:31.

NE_FG Folk 21, :15.

A_68,450.

NEHou
First downs2114
Total Net Yards352360
Rushes-yards30-12624-67
Passing226293
Punt Returns1-131-11
Kickoff Returns3-653-70
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int23-30-121-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-53-19
Punts1-58.03-33.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards5-278-70
Time of Possession30:4429:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-58, Bolden 2-25, Stevenson 11-23, Bourne 1-12, Smith 1-5, M.Jones 1-3. Houston, Ingram 16-41, Lindsay 5-19, D.Johnson 2-5, Mills 1-2.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 23-30-1-231. Houston, Mills 21-29-0-312.

RECEIVING_New England, Henry 6-75, Meyers 4-56, Bolden 4-6, Agholor 3-32, Bourne 3-26, Smith 2-27, Harry 1-9. Houston, C.Moore 5-109, D.Johnson 5-46, Conley 3-84, Cooks 3-23, Brown 2-22, Akins 2-17, Auclair 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 56.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

