Indianapolis00303
New England01331026

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 49, 13:30.

NE_FG Folk 43, 8:50.

NE_Stevenson 3 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 6:12.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 40, 8:00.

NE_FG Folk 43, 4:17.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 28, 10:10.

NE_Jo.Jones 17 interception return (Folk kick), 3:59.

A_65,878.

IndNE
First downs811
Total Net Yards121203
Rushes-yards22-7828-70
Passing43133
Punt Returns4-303-34
Kickoff Returns2-461-32
Interceptions Ret.0-01-17
Comp-Att-Int15-29-120-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost9-604-14
Punts9-38.6677-38.714
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards2-154-35
Time of Possession28:5431:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 5-39, Jackson 11-23, Wilkins 3-13, Lindsay 1-2, Campbell 1-1, Granson 1-0. New England, Stevenson 15-60, Taylor 10-9, Meyers 1-2, Bourne 1-1, Mac.Jones 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 15-29-1-103. New England, Mac.Jones 20-30-0-147.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 4-15, Pittman 3-22, Campbell 2-15, Alie-Cox 2-13, Jackson 2-13, Pierce 1-23, Woods 1-2. New England, Meyers 5-42, Henry 4-50, Smith 3-21, Bourne 3-11, Stevenson 3-10, Taylor 1-8, Thornton 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 39.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

