Indianapolis00303
New England01331026

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 49, 13:30. Drive: 6 plays, 42 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 24 pass to J.Smith; Stevenson 11 run. New England 3, Indianapolis 0.

NE_FG Folk 43, 8:50. Drive: 7 plays, 19 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Stevenson 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Stevenson 16 run. New England 6, Indianapolis 0.

NE_Stevenson 3 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 6:12. Drive: 2 plays, 2 yards, 00:46. New England 13, Indianapolis 0.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 40, 8:00. Drive: 8 plays, 18 yards, 4:40. New England 13, Indianapolis 3.

NE_FG Folk 43, 4:17. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Mar.Jones kick return to New England 33; Mac.Jones 17 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-2. New England 16, Indianapolis 3.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 28, 10:10. Drive: 10 plays, 35 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 30 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-9; Mac.Jones 5 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-3. New England 19, Indianapolis 3.

NE_Jo.Jones 17 interception return (Folk kick), 3:59. New England 26, Indianapolis 3.

A_65,878.

IndNE
FIRST DOWNS811
Rushing45
Passing36
Penalty10
THIRD DOWN EFF0-146-17
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-20-0
TOTAL NET YARDS121203
Total Plays6062
Avg Gain2.03.3
NET YARDS RUSHING7870
Rushes2228
Avg per rush3.5452.5
NET YARDS PASSING43133
Sacked-Yds lost9-604-14
Gross-Yds passing103147
Completed-Att.15-2920-30
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play1.1323.912
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-1-17-6-5
PUNTS-Avg.9-38.6677-38.714
Punts blocked10
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE7683
Punt Returns4-303-34
Kickoff Returns2-461-32
Interceptions0-01-17
PENALTIES-Yds2-154-35
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION28:5431:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 5-39, Jackson 11-23, Wilkins 3-13, Lindsay 1-2, Campbell 1-1, Granson 1-0. New England, Stevenson 15-60, Taylor 10-9, Meyers 1-2, Bourne 1-1, Mac.Jones 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 15-29-1-103. New England, Mac.Jones 20-30-0-147.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 4-15, Pittman 3-22, Campbell 2-15, Alie-Cox 2-13, Jackson 2-13, Pierce 1-23, Woods 1-2. New England, Meyers 5-42, Henry 4-50, Smith 3-21, Bourne 3-11, Stevenson 3-10, Taylor 1-8, Thornton 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Coutee 4-30. New England, Mar.Jones 3-34.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-46. New England, Mar.Jones 1-32.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Paye 7-1-1, Franklin 5-1-.5, Buckner 4-3-1, Leonard 4-1-0, McLeod 4-1-0, Stewart 4-1-0, Okereke 4-0-0, Thomas 4-0-0, Gilmore 3-1-0, Moore 2-2-0, Blackmon 2-1-1, Facyson 1-0-0, Rodgers 1-0-0, Ngakoue 0-1-.5. New England, Bentley 5-3-1, Uche 5-1-3, Judon 4-2-3, Tavai 4-1-.5, Phillips 3-3-0, Peppers 3-2-0, Bryant 3-1-0, McCourty 3-1-0, Guy 2-2-0, Wise 1-2-.5, McMillan 1-1-1, Dugger 1-1-0, Godchaux 1-1-0, Ja.Jones 1-0-0, Jo.Jones 1-0-0, Mills 1-0-0, Jennings 0-1-0, Mar.Jones 0-1-0, Wilson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. New England, Jo.Jones 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 39.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

