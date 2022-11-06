|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
|New England
|0
|13
|3
|10
|—
|26
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 49, 13:30. Drive: 6 plays, 42 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 24 pass to J.Smith; Stevenson 11 run. New England 3, Indianapolis 0.
NE_FG Folk 43, 8:50. Drive: 7 plays, 19 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Stevenson 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Stevenson 16 run. New England 6, Indianapolis 0.
NE_Stevenson 3 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 6:12. Drive: 2 plays, 2 yards, 00:46. New England 13, Indianapolis 0.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 40, 8:00. Drive: 8 plays, 18 yards, 4:40. New England 13, Indianapolis 3.
NE_FG Folk 43, 4:17. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Mar.Jones kick return to New England 33; Mac.Jones 17 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-2. New England 16, Indianapolis 3.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 28, 10:10. Drive: 10 plays, 35 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 30 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-9; Mac.Jones 5 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-3. New England 19, Indianapolis 3.
NE_Jo.Jones 17 interception return (Folk kick), 3:59. New England 26, Indianapolis 3.
A_65,878.
|Ind
|NE
|FIRST DOWNS
|8
|11
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|0-14
|6-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|121
|203
|Total Plays
|60
|62
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|3.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|78
|70
|Rushes
|22
|28
|Avg per rush
|3.545
|2.5
|NET YARDS PASSING
|43
|133
|Sacked-Yds lost
|9-60
|4-14
|Gross-Yds passing
|103
|147
|Completed-Att.
|15-29
|20-30
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|1.132
|3.912
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-1-1
|7-6-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|9-38.667
|7-38.714
|Punts blocked
|1
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|76
|83
|Punt Returns
|4-30
|3-34
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|1-32
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-17
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-15
|4-35
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:54
|31:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 5-39, Jackson 11-23, Wilkins 3-13, Lindsay 1-2, Campbell 1-1, Granson 1-0. New England, Stevenson 15-60, Taylor 10-9, Meyers 1-2, Bourne 1-1, Mac.Jones 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 15-29-1-103. New England, Mac.Jones 20-30-0-147.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 4-15, Pittman 3-22, Campbell 2-15, Alie-Cox 2-13, Jackson 2-13, Pierce 1-23, Woods 1-2. New England, Meyers 5-42, Henry 4-50, Smith 3-21, Bourne 3-11, Stevenson 3-10, Taylor 1-8, Thornton 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Coutee 4-30. New England, Mar.Jones 3-34.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-46. New England, Mar.Jones 1-32.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Paye 7-1-1, Franklin 5-1-.5, Buckner 4-3-1, Leonard 4-1-0, McLeod 4-1-0, Stewart 4-1-0, Okereke 4-0-0, Thomas 4-0-0, Gilmore 3-1-0, Moore 2-2-0, Blackmon 2-1-1, Facyson 1-0-0, Rodgers 1-0-0, Ngakoue 0-1-.5. New England, Bentley 5-3-1, Uche 5-1-3, Judon 4-2-3, Tavai 4-1-.5, Phillips 3-3-0, Peppers 3-2-0, Bryant 3-1-0, McCourty 3-1-0, Guy 2-2-0, Wise 1-2-.5, McMillan 1-1-1, Dugger 1-1-0, Godchaux 1-1-0, Ja.Jones 1-0-0, Jo.Jones 1-0-0, Mills 1-0-0, Jennings 0-1-0, Mar.Jones 0-1-0, Wilson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. New England, Jo.Jones 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 39.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.
