Detroit00000
New England31310329

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 37, 8:47.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 32, 14:14.

NE_Dugger 59 fumble return (Folk kick), 3:26.

NE_FG Folk 44, :00.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Folk 37, 10:09.

NE_Meyers 24 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 1:51.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 29, 5:01.

A_65,878.

DetNE
First downs1722
Total Net Yards312364
Rushes-yards27-10135-176
Passing211188
Punt Returns2-161-12
Kickoff Returns2-670-0
Interceptions Ret.1--51-0
Comp-Att-Int19-35-117-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-180-0
Punts2-44.02-50.5
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards7-826-46
Time of Possession28:3131:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-56, C.Reynolds 6-24, Ju.Jackson 3-14, Goff 3-7. New England, Stevenson 25-161, D.Harris 4-11, Zappe 5-5, Bourne 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 19-35-1-229. New England, Zappe 17-21-1-188.

RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-92, Raymond 5-45, St. Brown 4-18, C.Reynolds 3-68, Hockenson 1-6. New England, Meyers 7-111, Henry 4-54, Stevenson 2-14, Thornton 2-7, Bourne 1-1, D.Harris 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you