|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New England
|3
|13
|10
|3
|—
|29
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 37, 8:47.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 32, 14:14.
NE_Dugger 59 fumble return (Folk kick), 3:26.
NE_FG Folk 44, :00.
Third Quarter
NE_FG Folk 37, 10:09.
NE_Meyers 24 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 1:51.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 29, 5:01.
A_65,878.
|Det
|NE
|First downs
|17
|22
|Total Net Yards
|312
|364
|Rushes-yards
|27-101
|35-176
|Passing
|211
|188
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-67
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1--5
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-35-1
|17-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|0-0
|Punts
|2-44.0
|2-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-82
|6-46
|Time of Possession
|28:31
|31:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-56, C.Reynolds 6-24, Ju.Jackson 3-14, Goff 3-7. New England, Stevenson 25-161, D.Harris 4-11, Zappe 5-5, Bourne 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 19-35-1-229. New England, Zappe 17-21-1-188.
RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-92, Raymond 5-45, St. Brown 4-18, C.Reynolds 3-68, Hockenson 1-6. New England, Meyers 7-111, Henry 4-54, Stevenson 2-14, Thornton 2-7, Bourne 1-1, D.Harris 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
