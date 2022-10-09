Detroit00000
New England31310329

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 37, 8:47. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Zappe 23 pass to Henry. New England 3, Detroit 0.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 32, 14:14. Drive: 11 plays, 83 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Ja.Jones 0 interception return to New England 3; Zappe 12 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-5; Stevenson 49 run; Zappe 10 pass to Meyers; Stevenson 4 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 6, Detroit 0.

NE_Dugger 59 fumble return (Folk kick), 3:26. New England 13, Detroit 0.

NE_FG Folk 44, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: Zappe 15 pass to Meyers; Zappe 15 pass to Stevenson. New England 16, Detroit 0.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Folk 37, 10:09. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Stevenson 11 run; Zappe 17 pass to Henry; Zappe 1 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-11. New England 19, Detroit 0.

NE_Meyers 24 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 1:51. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Zappe 6 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-3; Zappe 10 pass to Meyers; Stevenson 11 run. New England 26, Detroit 0.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 29, 5:01. Drive: 7 plays, 57 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: Zappe 23 pass to Meyers; Stevenson 26 run; Zappe 5 run on 3rd-and-9. New England 29, Detroit 0.

A_65,878.

DetNE
FIRST DOWNS1722
Rushing67
Passing911
Penalty24
THIRD DOWN EFF4-123-9
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-60-0
TOTAL NET YARDS312364
Total Plays6456
Avg Gain4.96.5
NET YARDS RUSHING101176
Rushes2735
Avg per rush3.7415.029
NET YARDS PASSING211188
Sacked-Yds lost2-180-0
Gross-Yds passing229188
Completed-Att.19-3517-21
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play5.7038.952
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB1-1-17-6-5
PUNTS-Avg.2-44.02-50.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE7812
Punt Returns2-161-12
Kickoff Returns2-670-0
Interceptions1--51-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-826-46
FUMBLES-Lost1-11-0
TIME OF POSSESSION28:3131:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-56, C.Reynolds 6-24, Ju.Jackson 3-14, Goff 3-7. New England, Stevenson 25-161, D.Harris 4-11, Zappe 5-5, Bourne 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 19-35-1-229. New England, Zappe 17-21-1-188.

RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-92, Raymond 5-45, St. Brown 4-18, C.Reynolds 3-68, Hockenson 1-6. New England, Meyers 7-111, Henry 4-54, Stevenson 2-14, Thornton 2-7, Bourne 1-1, D.Harris 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 2-16. New England, Mar.Jones 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Alexander 2-67. New England, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Elliott 10-2-0, Anzalone 5-3-0, Parker 4-2-0, Bryant 4-1-0, Buggs 3-2-0, M.Hughes 3-1-0, Rodriguez 3-1-0, Price 2-1-0, Barnes 2-0-0, Hutchinson 2-0-0, McNeill 2-0-0, W.Harris 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Lucas 1-0-0, Melifonwu 1-0-0, J.Okwara 1-0-0, Joseph 0-2-0, Okudah 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0. New England, Jo.Jones 4-0-0, Tavai 3-2-0, Jennings 3-1-0, Wise 3-1-0, Ja.Jones 3-0-0, McCourty 3-0-0, Mills 3-0-0, Phillips 2-3-0, Judon 2-1-2, McMillan 2-1-0, Bryant 2-0-0, Mar.Jones 2-0-0, Barmore 1-3-0, Dugger 1-3-0, Godchaux 1-3-0, Peppers 1-1-0, Ekuale 1-0-0, Stevenson 1-0-0, Uche 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Bentley 0-5-0, Roberts 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, Elliott 1-(minus 5). New England, Ja.Jones 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

