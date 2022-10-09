|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New England
|3
|13
|10
|3
|—
|29
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 37, 8:47. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Zappe 23 pass to Henry. New England 3, Detroit 0.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 32, 14:14. Drive: 11 plays, 83 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Ja.Jones 0 interception return to New England 3; Zappe 12 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-5; Stevenson 49 run; Zappe 10 pass to Meyers; Stevenson 4 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 6, Detroit 0.
NE_Dugger 59 fumble return (Folk kick), 3:26. New England 13, Detroit 0.
NE_FG Folk 44, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: Zappe 15 pass to Meyers; Zappe 15 pass to Stevenson. New England 16, Detroit 0.
Third Quarter
NE_FG Folk 37, 10:09. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Stevenson 11 run; Zappe 17 pass to Henry; Zappe 1 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-11. New England 19, Detroit 0.
NE_Meyers 24 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 1:51. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Zappe 6 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-3; Zappe 10 pass to Meyers; Stevenson 11 run. New England 26, Detroit 0.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 29, 5:01. Drive: 7 plays, 57 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: Zappe 23 pass to Meyers; Stevenson 26 run; Zappe 5 run on 3rd-and-9. New England 29, Detroit 0.
A_65,878.
|Det
|NE
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|22
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-12
|3-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-6
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|312
|364
|Total Plays
|64
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|101
|176
|Rushes
|27
|35
|Avg per rush
|3.741
|5.029
|NET YARDS PASSING
|211
|188
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-18
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|229
|188
|Completed-Att.
|19-35
|17-21
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.703
|8.952
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|1-1-1
|7-6-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-44.0
|2-50.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|78
|12
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-67
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1--5
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-82
|6-46
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:31
|31:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 15-56, C.Reynolds 6-24, Ju.Jackson 3-14, Goff 3-7. New England, Stevenson 25-161, D.Harris 4-11, Zappe 5-5, Bourne 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 19-35-1-229. New England, Zappe 17-21-1-188.
RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-92, Raymond 5-45, St. Brown 4-18, C.Reynolds 3-68, Hockenson 1-6. New England, Meyers 7-111, Henry 4-54, Stevenson 2-14, Thornton 2-7, Bourne 1-1, D.Harris 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 2-16. New England, Mar.Jones 1-12.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Alexander 2-67. New England, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Elliott 10-2-0, Anzalone 5-3-0, Parker 4-2-0, Bryant 4-1-0, Buggs 3-2-0, M.Hughes 3-1-0, Rodriguez 3-1-0, Price 2-1-0, Barnes 2-0-0, Hutchinson 2-0-0, McNeill 2-0-0, W.Harris 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Lucas 1-0-0, Melifonwu 1-0-0, J.Okwara 1-0-0, Joseph 0-2-0, Okudah 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0. New England, Jo.Jones 4-0-0, Tavai 3-2-0, Jennings 3-1-0, Wise 3-1-0, Ja.Jones 3-0-0, McCourty 3-0-0, Mills 3-0-0, Phillips 2-3-0, Judon 2-1-2, McMillan 2-1-0, Bryant 2-0-0, Mar.Jones 2-0-0, Barmore 1-3-0, Dugger 1-3-0, Godchaux 1-3-0, Peppers 1-1-0, Ekuale 1-0-0, Stevenson 1-0-0, Uche 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Bentley 0-5-0, Roberts 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, Elliott 1-(minus 5). New England, Ja.Jones 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
