New England37141438
Cleveland330915

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 19, 7:31.

Cle_FG York 39, 3:00.

Second Quarter

NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23.

Cle_FG York 48, :26.

Third Quarter

NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22.

NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG York 51, 14:35.

Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17.

NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28.

NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40.

A_67,431.

NECle
First downs2016
Total Net Yards399328
Rushes-yards29-9818-70
Passing301258
Punt Returns3-352-7
Kickoff Returns2-395-106
Interceptions Ret.2-150-0
Comp-Att-Int24-34-021-45-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-84-8
Punts4-41.03-44.333
Fumbles-Lost1-13-2
Penalties-Yards12-927-63
Time of Possession35:0524:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 19-76, Thornton 3-16, Strong 1-5, K.Harris 3-5, Zappe 3-(minus 4). Cleveland, Chubb 12-56, Hunt 4-12, Peoples-Jones 1-2, Brissett 1-0.

PASSING_New England, Zappe 24-34-0-309. Cleveland, Brissett 21-45-2-266.

RECEIVING_New England, Parker 4-64, Henry 4-61, Meyers 4-60, Thornton 4-37, Stevenson 4-15, Smith 2-61, Bourne 1-17, Zappe 1-(minus 6). Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 4-74, Cooper 4-44, Njoku 3-58, Bryant 3-18, Brown 2-21, D.Johnson 2-9, Woods 1-15, Chubb 1-14, Da.Bell 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 45.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you