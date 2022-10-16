|New England
|3
|7
|14
|14
|—
|38
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|0
|9
|—
|15
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 19, 7:31.
Cle_FG York 39, 3:00.
Second Quarter
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23.
Cle_FG York 48, :26.
Third Quarter
NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22.
NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_FG York 51, 14:35.
Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17.
NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28.
NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40.
A_67,431.
|NE
|Cle
|First downs
|20
|16
|Total Net Yards
|399
|328
|Rushes-yards
|29-98
|18-70
|Passing
|301
|258
|Punt Returns
|3-35
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|2-39
|5-106
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-15
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-34-0
|21-45-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|4-8
|Punts
|4-41.0
|3-44.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|12-92
|7-63
|Time of Possession
|35:05
|24:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 19-76, Thornton 3-16, Strong 1-5, K.Harris 3-5, Zappe 3-(minus 4). Cleveland, Chubb 12-56, Hunt 4-12, Peoples-Jones 1-2, Brissett 1-0.
PASSING_New England, Zappe 24-34-0-309. Cleveland, Brissett 21-45-2-266.
RECEIVING_New England, Parker 4-64, Henry 4-61, Meyers 4-60, Thornton 4-37, Stevenson 4-15, Smith 2-61, Bourne 1-17, Zappe 1-(minus 6). Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 4-74, Cooper 4-44, Njoku 3-58, Bryant 3-18, Brown 2-21, D.Johnson 2-9, Woods 1-15, Chubb 1-14, Da.Bell 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 45.
