New England37141438
Cleveland330915

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 19, 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 6:50. Key Plays: Dugger 0 interception return to New England 36; Zappe 17 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-7; Zappe 29 pass to Parker on 3rd-and-9. New England 3, Cleveland 0.

Cle_FG York 39, 3:00. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: Rogers kick return to Cleveland 25; Brissett 33 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-10. New England 3, Cleveland 3.

Second Quarter

NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. Drive: 9 plays, 87 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Zappe 12 pass to Henry; Zappe 20 pass to Meyers; Zappe 14 pass to Parker; Zappe 12 pass to Thornton. New England 10, Cleveland 3.

Cle_FG York 48, :26. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 2:57. Key Plays: Rogers kick return to Cleveland 29; Brissett 7 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-5. New England 10, Cleveland 6.

Third Quarter

NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: Zappe 53 pass to Smith; Zappe 13 pass to Henry. New England 17, Cleveland 6.

NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Drive: 3 plays, 40 yards, 1:30. Key Play: Mills 15 interception return to Cleveland 40. New England 24, Cleveland 6.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG York 51, 14:35. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 2:39. Key Plays: Brissett 21 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-5; Chubb 18 run; Brissett 14 pass to Chubb. New England 24, Cleveland 9.

Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Brissett 13 pass to Da.Bell on 3rd-and-15; Brissett 37 pass to Peoples-Jones on 4th-and-2. New England 24, Cleveland 15.

NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. Drive: 1 play, 19 yards, 00:04. New England 31, Cleveland 15.

NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. Drive: 3 plays, 8 yards, 00:16. New England 38, Cleveland 15.

A_67,431.

NECle
FIRST DOWNS2016
Rushing32
Passing1412
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF7-144-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-03-5
TOTAL NET YARDS399328
Total Plays6567
Avg Gain6.14.9
NET YARDS RUSHING9870
Rushes2918
Avg per rush3.3793.889
NET YARDS PASSING301258
Sacked-Yds lost2-84-8
Gross-Yds passing309266
Completed-Att.24-3421-45
Had Intercepted02
Yards-Pass Play8.3615.265
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB7-4-25-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.4-41.03-44.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE89113
Punt Returns3-352-7
Kickoff Returns2-395-106
Interceptions2-150-0
PENALTIES-Yds12-927-63
FUMBLES-Lost1-13-2
TIME OF POSSESSION35:0524:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 19-76, Thornton 3-16, Strong 1-5, K.Harris 3-5, Zappe 3-(minus 4). Cleveland, Chubb 12-56, Hunt 4-12, Peoples-Jones 1-2, Brissett 1-0.

PASSING_New England, Zappe 24-34-0-309. Cleveland, Brissett 21-45-2-266.

RECEIVING_New England, Parker 4-64, Henry 4-61, Meyers 4-60, Thornton 4-37, Stevenson 4-15, Smith 2-61, Bourne 1-17, Zappe 1-(minus 6). Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 4-74, Cooper 4-44, Njoku 3-58, Bryant 3-18, Brown 2-21, D.Johnson 2-9, Woods 1-15, Chubb 1-14, Da.Bell 1-13.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Mar.Jones 3-35. Cleveland, Rogers 2-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Mar.Jones 2-39. Cleveland, Rogers 5-106.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Dugger 6-2-0, Judon 4-0-0, Mills 3-1-0, Phillips 3-1-0, Wise 3-0-1, McCourty 2-1-0, Barmore 2-0-0, Ekuale 2-0-0, Ja.Jones 2-0-0, McMillan 2-0-0, Wilson 1-2-.5, Jennings 1-1-.5, Bryant 1-1-0, Godchaux 1-0-1, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, Roberts 1-0-0, Wade 1-0-0, Tavai 0-3-0, Bentley 0-1-0. Cleveland, Emerson 6-0-0, Delpit 5-2-0, Phillips 4-6-0, Takitaki 4-1-0, J.Johnson 3-3-0, Garrett 3-2-2, Newsome 3-1-0, Rochell 3-0-0, Wright 2-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 1-5-0, Elliott 1-1-0, Brown 1-0-0, Conklin 1-0-0, Cooper 1-0-0, Winfrey 0-2-0, Bryan 0-1-0, Kunaszyk 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Mills 1-15, Dugger 1-0. Cleveland, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 45.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

