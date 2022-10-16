Statistics after 6 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mac.Jones
|97
|64
|66.0
|786
|8.1
|2
|2.1
|5
|5.2
|44t
|76.2
|Zappe
|70
|51
|72.9
|596
|8.51
|4
|5.7
|1
|1.4
|53
|111.4
|Hoyer
|6
|5
|83.3
|37
|6.17
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|27
|92.4
|TEAM
|173
|120
|69.4
|1340
|8.2
|6
|3.5
|6
|3.5
|53
|91.2
|OPPONENTS
|210
|123
|58.6
|1313
|6.68
|9
|4.3
|6
|2.9
|42t
|81.1
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Stevenson
|87
|448
|5.1
|49
|3
|D.Harris
|57
|257
|4.5
|16
|3
|Mac.Jones
|14
|37
|2.6
|15
|1
|Thornton
|3
|16
|5.3
|19t
|1
|Bourne
|2
|14
|7.0
|15
|0
|Meyers
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|K.Harris
|3
|5
|1.7
|3
|0
|Strong
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Zappe
|8
|1
|0.1
|5
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|-2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|178
|788
|4.4
|49
|8
|OPPONENTS
|151
|714
|4.7
|38
|2
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Meyers
|24
|321
|13.4
|27
|1
|Stevenson
|17
|86
|5.1
|15
|0
|Agholor
|14
|225
|16.1
|44t
|1
|Henry
|13
|156
|12.0
|31t
|1
|Parker
|12
|253
|21.1
|40
|1
|Bourne
|11
|156
|14.2
|41
|0
|Smith
|9
|119
|13.2
|53
|0
|D.Harris
|8
|30
|3.8
|11
|0
|Thornton
|6
|44
|7.3
|21
|1
|Montgomery
|3
|15
|5.0
|7
|1
|Humphrey
|2
|20
|10.0
|11
|0
|Zappe
|1
|-6
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|TEAM
|120
|1419
|11.8
|53
|6
|OPPONENTS
|123
|1402
|11.4
|42t
|9
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ja.Jones
|2
|40
|20.0
|40t
|1
|Mills
|2
|28
|14.0
|15
|0
|Jo.Jones
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Dugger
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|6
|83
|13.8
|40t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|6
|52
|8.7
|31
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Judon
|6.0
|Wise
|5.0
|Barmore
|1.0
|Bentley
|1.0
|Godchaux
|1.0
|Tavai
|1.0
|Jennings
|0.5
|Wilson
|0.5
|TEAM
|16.0
|OPPONENTS
|11.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Bailey
|22
|963
|43.8
|36.1
|9
|62
|0
|TEAM
|22
|963
|43.8
|36.1
|9
|62
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|953
|45.4
|38.6
|8
|69
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mar.Jones
|6
|0
|96
|16.0
|29
|0
|Bryant
|7
|0
|46
|6.6
|16
|0
|TEAM
|13
|0
|142
|10.9
|29
|0
|OPPONENTS
|9
|0
|89
|9.9
|43
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dugger
|1
|37
|37.0
|37
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Mar.Jones
|8
|195
|24.4
|37
|0
|Strong
|2
|48
|24.0
|26
|0
|TEAM
|12
|308
|25.7
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|13
|292
|22.5
|47
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Agholor
|2
|0
|0
|Bourne
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant
|1
|1
|0
|Ca.Davis
|0
|0
|1
|Dugger
|0
|0
|1
|Ja.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Mac.Jones
|1
|0
|0
|Peppers
|0
|0
|1
|Schooler
|0
|0
|2
|Stevenson
|0
|1
|0
|Zappe
|3
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|3
|6
|OPPONENTS
|10
|3
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|12
|47
|52
|30
|0
|141
|OPPONENTS
|13
|34
|33
|30
|3
|113
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Folk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|15
|10
|12
|50
|0
|45
|D.Harris
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Stevenson
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Thornton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Agholor
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dugger
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Henry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ja.Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mac.Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Meyers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Parker
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|16
|8
|6
|1
|15
|15
|10
|12
|50
|0
|126
|OPPONENTS
|12
|2
|9
|1
|9
|10
|10
|10
|56
|0
|102
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Folk
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|5/
|5
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|5/
|5
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
