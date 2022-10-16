Statistics after 6 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mac.Jones976466.07868.122.155.244t76.2
Zappe705172.95968.5145.711.453111.4
Hoyer6583.3376.1700.000.02792.4
TEAM17312069.413408.263.563.55391.2
OPPONENTS21012358.613136.6894.362.942t81.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Stevenson874485.1493
D.Harris572574.5163
Mac.Jones14372.6151
Thornton3165.319t1
Bourne2147.0150
Meyers177.070
K.Harris351.730
Strong155.050
Zappe810.150
Montgomery2-2-1.000
TEAM1787884.4498
OPPONENTS1517144.7382

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Meyers2432113.4271
Stevenson17865.1150
Agholor1422516.144t1
Henry1315612.031t1
Parker1225321.1401
Bourne1115614.2410
Smith911913.2530
D.Harris8303.8110
Thornton6447.3211
Montgomery3155.071
Humphrey22010.0110
Zappe1-6-6.0-60
TEAM120141911.8536
OPPONENTS123140211.442t9

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ja.Jones24020.040t1
Mills22814.0150
Jo.Jones11515.0150
Dugger100.000
TEAM68313.840t1
OPPONENTS6528.7310

SACKSNO.
Judon6.0
Wise5.0
Barmore1.0
Bentley1.0
Godchaux1.0
Tavai1.0
Jennings0.5
Wilson0.5
TEAM16.0
OPPONENTS11.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Bailey2296343.836.19620
TEAM2296343.836.19620
OPPONENTS2195345.438.68690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Mar.Jones609616.0290
Bryant70466.6160
TEAM13014210.9290
OPPONENTS90899.9430

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dugger13737.0370
Montgomery12828.0280
Mar.Jones819524.4370
Strong24824.0260
TEAM1230825.7370
OPPONENTS1329222.5470

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Agholor200
Bourne110
Bryant110
Ca.Davis001
Dugger001
Ja.Jones001
Mac.Jones100
Peppers001
Schooler002
Stevenson010
Zappe300
TEAM836
OPPONENTS1035

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM124752300141
OPPONENTS133433303113

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Folk00001515101250045
D.Harris330000000018
Stevenson330000000018
Thornton211000000012
Agholor10100000006
Dugger10010000006
Henry10100000006
Ja.Jones10000000006
Mac.Jones11000000006
Meyers10100000006
Montgomery10100000006
Parker10100000006
TEAM1686115151012500126
OPPONENTS122919101010560102

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Folk1/12/25/51/21/2
TEAM1/12/25/51/21/2
OPPONENTS0/00/04/43/33/3

