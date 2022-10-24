Statistics after 7 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mac.Jones1036765.07997.7621.965.844t70.8
Zappe926570.77818.4955.433.353100.9
Hoyer6583.3376.1700.000.02792.4
TEAM20113768.215308.0473.594.55385.4
OPPONENTS23113658.914606.84104.373.042t81.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Stevenson984875.0494
D.Harris602654.4163
Mac.Jones17613.6151
Thornton3165.319t1
Bourne2147.0150
Meyers177.070
K.Harris351.730
Strong155.050
Zappe1000.050
Montgomery2-2-1.000
TEAM1978584.4499
OPPONENTS1969574.9384

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Meyers2635513.730t2
Stevenson251455.8200
Parker1532121.4431
Agholor1422516.144t1
Henry1416812.031t1
Bourne1115614.2410
Smith1012312.3530
D.Harris9323.6110
Thornton7639.0211
Montgomery3155.071
Humphrey22010.0110
Zappe1-6-6.0-60
TEAM137161711.8537
OPPONENTS136158111.642t10

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ja.Jones24020.040t1
Mills22814.0150
Jo.Jones11515.0150
Bryant11111.0110
Dugger100.000
TEAM79413.440t1
OPPONENTS910411.6420

SACKSNO.
Judon8.5
Wise5.0
Jennings1.5
Barmore1.0
Bentley1.0
Godchaux1.0
Tavai1.0
Wilson1.0
TEAM21.0
OPPONENTS12.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Bailey26112343.235.39620
TEAM26112343.235.39620
OPPONENTS23103445.038.39690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Mar.Jones8010813.5290
Bryant70466.6160
TEAM15015410.3290
OPPONENTS12012210.2430

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dugger13737.0370
Montgomery12828.0280
Strong24824.0260
Mar.Jones1330823.7370
TEAM1742124.8370
OPPONENTS1534122.7470

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Agholor200
Bourne110
Bryant110
Ca.Davis001
Dugger001
Ja.Jones001
Mac.Jones100
Peppers001
Schooler002
Stevenson010
Zappe400
TEAM936
OPPONENTS1566

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM126152300155
OPPONENTS234439373146

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Folk00001717101250047
Stevenson440000000024
D.Harris330000000018
Meyers202000000012
Thornton211000000012
Agholor10100000006
Dugger10010000006
Henry10100000006
Ja.Jones10000000006
Mac.Jones11000000006
Montgomery10100000006
Parker10100000006
TEAM1897117171012500138
OPPONENTS15410112131414560132

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Folk1/12/25/51/21/2
TEAM1/12/25/51/21/2
OPPONENTS0/01/15/54/44/4

