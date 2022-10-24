Statistics after 7 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mac.Jones
|103
|67
|65.0
|799
|7.76
|2
|1.9
|6
|5.8
|44t
|70.8
|Zappe
|92
|65
|70.7
|781
|8.49
|5
|5.4
|3
|3.3
|53
|100.9
|Hoyer
|6
|5
|83.3
|37
|6.17
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|27
|92.4
|TEAM
|201
|137
|68.2
|1530
|8.04
|7
|3.5
|9
|4.5
|53
|85.4
|OPPONENTS
|231
|136
|58.9
|1460
|6.84
|10
|4.3
|7
|3.0
|42t
|81.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Stevenson
|98
|487
|5.0
|49
|4
|D.Harris
|60
|265
|4.4
|16
|3
|Mac.Jones
|17
|61
|3.6
|15
|1
|Thornton
|3
|16
|5.3
|19t
|1
|Bourne
|2
|14
|7.0
|15
|0
|Meyers
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|K.Harris
|3
|5
|1.7
|3
|0
|Strong
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Zappe
|10
|0
|0.0
|5
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|-2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|197
|858
|4.4
|49
|9
|OPPONENTS
|196
|957
|4.9
|38
|4
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Meyers
|26
|355
|13.7
|30t
|2
|Stevenson
|25
|145
|5.8
|20
|0
|Parker
|15
|321
|21.4
|43
|1
|Agholor
|14
|225
|16.1
|44t
|1
|Henry
|14
|168
|12.0
|31t
|1
|Bourne
|11
|156
|14.2
|41
|0
|Smith
|10
|123
|12.3
|53
|0
|D.Harris
|9
|32
|3.6
|11
|0
|Thornton
|7
|63
|9.0
|21
|1
|Montgomery
|3
|15
|5.0
|7
|1
|Humphrey
|2
|20
|10.0
|11
|0
|Zappe
|1
|-6
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|TEAM
|137
|1617
|11.8
|53
|7
|OPPONENTS
|136
|1581
|11.6
|42t
|10
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ja.Jones
|2
|40
|20.0
|40t
|1
|Mills
|2
|28
|14.0
|15
|0
|Jo.Jones
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Bryant
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Dugger
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|7
|94
|13.4
|40t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|9
|104
|11.6
|42
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Judon
|8.5
|Wise
|5.0
|Jennings
|1.5
|Barmore
|1.0
|Bentley
|1.0
|Godchaux
|1.0
|Tavai
|1.0
|Wilson
|1.0
|TEAM
|21.0
|OPPONENTS
|12.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Bailey
|26
|1123
|43.2
|35.3
|9
|62
|0
|TEAM
|26
|1123
|43.2
|35.3
|9
|62
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|1034
|45.0
|38.3
|9
|69
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mar.Jones
|8
|0
|108
|13.5
|29
|0
|Bryant
|7
|0
|46
|6.6
|16
|0
|TEAM
|15
|0
|154
|10.3
|29
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|0
|122
|10.2
|43
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dugger
|1
|37
|37.0
|37
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Strong
|2
|48
|24.0
|26
|0
|Mar.Jones
|13
|308
|23.7
|37
|0
|TEAM
|17
|421
|24.8
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|15
|341
|22.7
|47
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Agholor
|2
|0
|0
|Bourne
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant
|1
|1
|0
|Ca.Davis
|0
|0
|1
|Dugger
|0
|0
|1
|Ja.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Mac.Jones
|1
|0
|0
|Peppers
|0
|0
|1
|Schooler
|0
|0
|2
|Stevenson
|0
|1
|0
|Zappe
|4
|0
|0
|TEAM
|9
|3
|6
|OPPONENTS
|15
|6
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|12
|61
|52
|30
|0
|155
|OPPONENTS
|23
|44
|39
|37
|3
|146
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Folk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|17
|10
|12
|50
|0
|47
|Stevenson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|D.Harris
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Meyers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Thornton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Agholor
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dugger
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Henry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ja.Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mac.Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Parker
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|18
|9
|7
|1
|17
|17
|10
|12
|50
|0
|138
|OPPONENTS
|15
|4
|10
|1
|12
|13
|14
|14
|56
|0
|132
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Folk
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|5/
|5
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|5/
|5
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|5/
|5
|4/
|4
|4/
|4
