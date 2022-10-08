Stony Brook070714
New Hampshire0107724

Second Quarter

STON_Devera 55 pass from Tallarico (Guglielmello kick), 13:57

UNH_FG Mazzie 25, 10:34

UNH_Laube 3 run (Mazzie kick), 04:35

Third Quarter

UNH_Linkins 5 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 09:00

Fourth Quarter

STON_Tallarico 10 pass from McKee (Guglielmello kick), 05:01

UNH_Espanet 15 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 02:21

STONUNH
First downs1622
Rushes-yards29-7934-87
Passing300291
Comp-Att-Int21-33-123-37-0
Return Yards2339
Punts-Avg.6-40.37-39.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalty-Yards4-372-20
Time of Possession26:2633:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stony Brook, Ro. Tallarico 22-75, Ra. El 1-18, Da. Bryden 4-(minus 7), Ch. McKee 2-(minus 7). New Hampshire, Dy. Laube 20-77, My. Thomason 5-11, Is. Seide 2-11, Ma. Brosmer 3-(minus 5), Team 4-(minus 7).

PASSING_Stony Brook, Ch. McKee 18-26-1-190, Da. Bryden 2-6-0-55, Ro. Tallarico 1-1-0-55. New Hampshire, Ma. Brosmer 23-36-0-291, Se. Coyne 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Stony Brook, Ty. Devera 4-99, Kh. Newton 5-54, Te. Afful 2-52, De. Hellams Jr. 3-48, Ro. Tallarico 2-15, RJ. Lamarre 2-14, Ca. Redman 1-9, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-5, Da. Caffrey 1-4. New Hampshire, Jo. Corcoran 7-96, Ky. Lepkowski 5-94, Ad. Deese 1-32, Dy. Laube 4-22, Br. Espanet 1-15, Ca. Burke 1-12, My. Thomason 2-9, Se. Coyne 1-6, DJ. Linkins 1-5.

