|Stony Brook
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|New Hampshire
|0
|10
|7
|7
|—
|24
Second Quarter
STON_Devera 55 pass from Tallarico (Guglielmello kick), 13:57
UNH_FG Mazzie 25, 10:34
UNH_Laube 3 run (Mazzie kick), 04:35
Third Quarter
UNH_Linkins 5 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 09:00
Fourth Quarter
STON_Tallarico 10 pass from McKee (Guglielmello kick), 05:01
UNH_Espanet 15 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 02:21
|STON
|UNH
|First downs
|16
|22
|Rushes-yards
|29-79
|34-87
|Passing
|300
|291
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-1
|23-37-0
|Return Yards
|23
|39
|Punts-Avg.
|6-40.3
|7-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-Yards
|4-37
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|26:26
|33:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stony Brook, Ro. Tallarico 22-75, Ra. El 1-18, Da. Bryden 4-(minus 7), Ch. McKee 2-(minus 7). New Hampshire, Dy. Laube 20-77, My. Thomason 5-11, Is. Seide 2-11, Ma. Brosmer 3-(minus 5), Team 4-(minus 7).
PASSING_Stony Brook, Ch. McKee 18-26-1-190, Da. Bryden 2-6-0-55, Ro. Tallarico 1-1-0-55. New Hampshire, Ma. Brosmer 23-36-0-291, Se. Coyne 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Stony Brook, Ty. Devera 4-99, Kh. Newton 5-54, Te. Afful 2-52, De. Hellams Jr. 3-48, Ro. Tallarico 2-15, RJ. Lamarre 2-14, Ca. Redman 1-9, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-5, Da. Caffrey 1-4. New Hampshire, Jo. Corcoran 7-96, Ky. Lepkowski 5-94, Ad. Deese 1-32, Dy. Laube 4-22, Br. Espanet 1-15, Ca. Burke 1-12, My. Thomason 2-9, Se. Coyne 1-6, DJ. Linkins 1-5.
