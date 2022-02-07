FGFTReb
NEW HAMPSHIREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lester374-80-04-52211
Martinez231-70-02-7142
Foster241-50-00-2013
Johnson336-101-32-42415
Tchoukuiengo383-70-23-4247
Murphy319-168-102-90226
Mattos121-31-22-6123
Willeman20-00-00-0020
Totals20025-5610-1715-3782167

Percentages: FG .446, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lester 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Tchoukuiengo 1-2, Foster 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Murphy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lester 2, Martinez).

Turnovers: 15 (Tchoukuiengo 5, Martinez 3, Johnson 2, Lester 2, Foster, Mattos, Murphy).

Steals: 3 (Johnson, Lester, Martinez).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Policelli240-42-22-4122
Greene378-154-43-100423
Jenkins274-92-20-11211
Rodriguez325-91-12-31111
Stephenson-Moore300-34-41-6024
Habwe170-30-02-3030
A.Roberts152-94-40-1118
Sayles152-32-21-2026
Christie30-00-00-0120
Totals20021-5519-1911-3051965

Percentages: FG .382, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Greene 3-6, Jenkins 1-6, Policelli 0-1, Sayles 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-3, A.Roberts 0-4, Rodriguez 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Greene 2, Policelli 2, Sayles, Stephenson-Moore).

Turnovers: 8 (Stephenson-Moore 2, A.Roberts, Greene, Habwe, Jenkins, Policelli, Rodriguez).

Steals: 7 (Greene 2, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Habwe).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Hampshire343367
Stony Brook293665

A_1,676 (4,160).

