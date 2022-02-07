|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW HAMPSHIRE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lester
|37
|4-8
|0-0
|4-5
|2
|2
|11
|Martinez
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|4
|2
|Foster
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Johnson
|33
|6-10
|1-3
|2-4
|2
|4
|15
|Tchoukuiengo
|38
|3-7
|0-2
|3-4
|2
|4
|7
|Murphy
|31
|9-16
|8-10
|2-9
|0
|2
|26
|Mattos
|12
|1-3
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|3
|Willeman
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|10-17
|15-37
|8
|21
|67
Percentages: FG .446, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lester 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Tchoukuiengo 1-2, Foster 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Murphy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lester 2, Martinez).
Turnovers: 15 (Tchoukuiengo 5, Martinez 3, Johnson 2, Lester 2, Foster, Mattos, Murphy).
Steals: 3 (Johnson, Lester, Martinez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Policelli
|24
|0-4
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Greene
|37
|8-15
|4-4
|3-10
|0
|4
|23
|Jenkins
|27
|4-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|11
|Rodriguez
|32
|5-9
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|11
|Stephenson-Moore
|30
|0-3
|4-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Habwe
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|A.Roberts
|15
|2-9
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Sayles
|15
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Christie
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|19-19
|11-30
|5
|19
|65
Percentages: FG .382, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Greene 3-6, Jenkins 1-6, Policelli 0-1, Sayles 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-3, A.Roberts 0-4, Rodriguez 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Greene 2, Policelli 2, Sayles, Stephenson-Moore).
Turnovers: 8 (Stephenson-Moore 2, A.Roberts, Greene, Habwe, Jenkins, Policelli, Rodriguez).
Steals: 7 (Greene 2, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Habwe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Hampshire
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Stony Brook
|29
|36
|—
|65
A_1,676 (4,160).