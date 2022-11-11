FGFTReb
FAIRFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cook272-53-61-3037
Jeanne-Rose312-76-62-74210
Willis120-00-00-2000
Fields337-112-21-72219
Wojcik211-62-20-0104
Long242-54-40-0038
Johns215-71-20-20213
Goodine144-70-00-30210
Maidoh100-10-00-0010
Leach70-20-00-1100
Totals20023-5118-224-2581571

Percentages: FG .451, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Fields 3-6, Goodine 2-3, Johns 2-3, Leach 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Long 0-2, Jeanne-Rose 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johns, Long).

Turnovers: 8 (Long 2, Cook, Fields, Jeanne-Rose, Johns, Willis, Wojcik).

Steals: 5 (Fields 3, Maidoh, Wojcik).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW HAMPSHIREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Daniels346-141-21-81115
Tutic291-22-22-9144
Woodyard150-20-00-3110
K.Brown268-107-80-13225
Herasme342-63-32-4238
Derry336-101-31-23117
Baker154-70-00-10011
Sunderland131-20-00-2123
Moore10-00-00-0100
Totals20028-5314-186-30131483

Percentages: FG .528, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Derry 4-6, Baker 3-6, K.Brown 2-3, Daniels 2-4, Sunderland 1-1, Herasme 1-2, Woodyard 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Tutic 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Daniels 4, K.Brown 2, Derry).

Steals: 4 (Daniels 2, K.Brown, Woodyard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairfield353671
New Hampshire434083

A_682 (3,000).

