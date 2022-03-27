Montreal01102
New Jersey11013

New Jersey won shootout 4-3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hughes 23, 19:16.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hughes 24 (Severson, Bratt), 14:16 (pp). 3, Montreal, Anderson 16 (Ylonen, Wideman), 17:36.

Third Period_4, Montreal, R.Pitlick 13 (Dvorak, Caufield), 19:18.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_New Jersey 4 (Tatar NG, Bratt G, Hughes G, Severson NG, Hischier NG, Hamilton G, Sharangovich G), Montreal 3 (Caufield G, R.Pitlick G, Suzuki NG, Dvorak NG, Armia NG, Hoffman G, Byron NG).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-10-13-2_33. New Jersey 13-5-14-0_32.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 5; New Jersey 1 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 7-13-6 (32 shots-30 saves). New Jersey, Daws 8-8-0 (33-31).

A_12,080 (16,514). T_2:44.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Carter Sandlak. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

