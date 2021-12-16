THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 16, 2021

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt278162451000378.103
F11Andreas Johnsson279101981810056.161
F13Nico Hischier253131621510045.067
D7Dougie Hamilton246915-21810088.068
F18Dawson Mercer27781541610052.135
F37Pavel Zacha279615-91020165.138
F90Tomas Tatar275712-31210049.102
D76P.K. Subban272911-31200145.044
D33Ryan Graves25371051400036.083
F17Yegor Sharangovich244591200144.091
F86Jack Hughes10437-3000118.222
D28Damon Severson26347-62010056.054
F20Michael McLeod27156-51100033.030
D71Jonas Siegenthaler27066-11700032.000
D24Ty Smith22156-9400027.037
F16Jimmy Vesey27426-8401145.089
F59Janne Kuokkanen25325-5411124.125
F14Nathan Bastian9202000009.222
F70Jesper Boqvist8022-520008.000
F10Alexander Holtz6022-2200011.000
D2Colton White6011420004.000
D88Kevin Bahl1000000001.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen8000-1310002.000
D83Christian Jaros3000000004.000
F67Marian Studenic6000-2000010.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS2774122196-36236929854.087
OPPONENT TOTALS27881442322624417513839.105
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood158003.085532414280.904000
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
31Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
50Nico Daws2743.210004320.875000
40Akira Schmid2763.9501005370.865000
TEAM TOTALS2716493.1510125285836.89574122236
OPPONENT TOTALS2716492.561773169849.91388144244

