THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 16, 2021
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|27
|8
|16
|24
|5
|10
|0
|0
|3
|78
|.103
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|27
|9
|10
|19
|8
|18
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.161
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|25
|3
|13
|16
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|45
|.067
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|24
|6
|9
|15
|-2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|88
|.068
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|27
|7
|8
|15
|4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|52
|.135
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|27
|9
|6
|15
|-9
|10
|2
|0
|1
|65
|.138
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|27
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.102
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|27
|2
|9
|11
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.044
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|25
|3
|7
|10
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|24
|4
|5
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.091
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|10
|4
|3
|7
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|.222
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|26
|3
|4
|7
|-6
|20
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|27
|1
|5
|6
|-5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|27
|0
|6
|6
|-1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|22
|1
|5
|6
|-9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|27
|4
|2
|6
|-8
|4
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|25
|3
|2
|5
|-5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|24
|.125
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|8
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|83
|Christian Jaros
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|67
|Marian Studenic
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|74
|122
|196
|-36
|236
|9
|2
|9
|854
|.087
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|88
|144
|232
|26
|244
|17
|5
|13
|839
|.105
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|15
|800
|3.08
|5
|5
|3
|2
|41
|428
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|2
|74
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.875
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|2
|76
|3.95
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|37
|0.865
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|1649
|3.15
|10
|12
|5
|2
|85
|836
|.895
|74
|122
|236
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|1649
|2.56
|17
|7
|3
|1
|69
|849
|.913
|88
|144
|244
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.