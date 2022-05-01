THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt76264773016306197.132
F13Nico Hischier70213960-117402153.137
F86Jack Hughes49263056-160602165.158
D28Damon Severson80113546-1457500158.070
F17Yegor Sharangovich76242246-1423223168.143
F18Dawson Mercer82172542-2528212154.110
F37Pavel Zacha70152136-2122401148.101
F11Andreas Johnsson71132235430100114.114
D7Dougie Hamilton6292130-1934201197.046
F90Tomas Tatar76151530-2222201132.114
D33Ryan Graves7562228-924000111.054
F70Jesper Boqvist56101323-91000174.135
D76P.K. Subban7751722-882001114.044
F20Michael McLeod7761420-135200078.077
D24Ty Smith6651520-262200077.065
F59Janne Kuokkanen5761117-101011164.094
F14Nathan Bastian6011516-113430187.126
F16Jimmy Vesey688715-2412022110.073
D71Jonas Siegenthaler7011314-54200092.011
F49Fabian Zetterlund143585000036.083
D88Kevin Bahl17134-61000016.063
F25Nolan Foote73143000010.300
D2Colton White270442800018.000
F42A.J. Greer91120200014.071
F10Alexander Holtz9022-5200012.000
D82Nikita Okhotiuk5112-220005.200
F43Marian Studenic17101-6000024.042
D32Reilly Walsh1011000002.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen25000-67700012.000
D0Christian Jaros11000-420009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F44Miles Wood3000-240002.000
TEAM TOTALS82245413658-261668356242562.096
OPPONENT TOTALS823024977992356864214502540.119
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood2513993.3991042797310.892000
50Nico Daws2512713.11101110666170.893000
32Jon Gillies199403.7631010595110.885010
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
35Andrew Hammond73864.661510302140.86000
40Akira Schmid62354.830400191140.833000
41Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
TEAM TOTALS8249783.512746922882526.881245413668
OPPONENT TOTALS8249782.885519822362553.904302497686

