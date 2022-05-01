THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|76
|26
|47
|73
|0
|16
|3
|0
|6
|197
|.132
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|70
|21
|39
|60
|-1
|17
|4
|0
|2
|153
|.137
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|49
|26
|30
|56
|-16
|0
|6
|0
|2
|165
|.158
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|80
|11
|35
|46
|-14
|57
|5
|0
|0
|158
|.070
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|76
|24
|22
|46
|-14
|23
|2
|2
|3
|168
|.143
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|82
|17
|25
|42
|-25
|28
|2
|1
|2
|154
|.110
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|70
|15
|21
|36
|-21
|22
|4
|0
|1
|148
|.101
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|71
|13
|22
|35
|4
|30
|1
|0
|0
|114
|.114
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|62
|9
|21
|30
|-19
|34
|2
|0
|1
|197
|.046
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|76
|15
|15
|30
|-22
|22
|2
|0
|1
|132
|.114
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|75
|6
|22
|28
|-9
|24
|0
|0
|0
|111
|.054
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|56
|10
|13
|23
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.135
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|77
|5
|17
|22
|-8
|82
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.044
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|77
|6
|14
|20
|-13
|52
|0
|0
|0
|78
|.077
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|66
|5
|15
|20
|-26
|22
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.065
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|57
|6
|11
|17
|-10
|10
|1
|1
|1
|64
|.094
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|60
|11
|5
|16
|-11
|34
|3
|0
|1
|87
|.126
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|68
|8
|7
|15
|-24
|12
|0
|2
|2
|110
|.073
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|70
|1
|13
|14
|-5
|42
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.011
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|14
|3
|5
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|17
|1
|3
|4
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|7
|3
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.300
|D
|2
|Colton White
|27
|0
|4
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|42
|A.J. Greer
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|9
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|82
|Nikita Okhotiuk
|5
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|32
|Reilly Walsh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|25
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|77
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|0
|Christian Jaros
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|245
|413
|658
|-261
|668
|35
|6
|24
|2562
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|302
|497
|799
|235
|686
|42
|14
|50
|2540
|.119
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|25
|1399
|3.39
|9
|10
|4
|2
|79
|731
|0.892
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|25
|1271
|3.11
|10
|11
|1
|0
|66
|617
|0.893
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jon Gillies
|19
|940
|3.76
|3
|10
|1
|0
|59
|511
|0.885
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Andrew Hammond
|7
|386
|4.66
|1
|5
|1
|0
|30
|214
|0.86
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|6
|235
|4.83
|0
|4
|0
|0
|19
|114
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4978
|3.51
|27
|46
|9
|2
|288
|2526
|.881
|245
|413
|668
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4978
|2.88
|55
|19
|8
|2
|236
|2553
|.904
|302
|497
|686
