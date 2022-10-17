THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt2033-120005.000
D7Dougie Hamilton2112020007.143
F10Alexander Holtz2101-201006.167
F91Dawson Mercer2011-3400011.000
D28Damon Severson2101-400003.333
D71Jonas Siegenthaler2011000002.000
F44Miles Wood2101140004.250
F49Fabian Zetterlund1011100001.000
F14Nathan Bastian1000020001.000
F70Jesper Boqvist1000-100001.000
D33Ryan Graves2000-400006.000
F56Erik Haula2000100006.000
F13Nico Hischier1000-300003.000
F86Jack Hughes2000-300008.000
D6John Marino2000-100002.000
F20Michael McLeod2000-100000.000
F18Ondrej Palat2000-500001.000
F17Yegor Sharangovich2000000004.000
D2Brendan Smith2000-320002.000
F90Tomas Tatar2000-240003.000
TEAM TOTALS24711-302010076.053
OPPONENT TOTALS2102030291810247.213
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood1574.1401004240.833000
41Vitek Vanecek1605.001005220.773000
TEAM TOTALS21204.50200946.7874720
OPPONENT TOTALS21202.02000476.947102018

