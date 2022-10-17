THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|2
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|91
|Dawson Mercer
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|56
|Erik Haula
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|6
|John Marino
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|2
|Brendan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|4
|7
|11
|-30
|20
|1
|0
|0
|76
|.053
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|10
|20
|30
|29
|18
|1
|0
|2
|47
|.213
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|1
|57
|4.14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Vitek Vanecek
|1
|60
|5.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|22
|0.773
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|4.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|46
|.787
|4
|7
|20
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|76
|.947
|10
|20
|18
