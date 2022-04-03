THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt63224365116306175.126
F86Jack Hughes48263056-150602164.159
F13Nico Hischier59183149-617401124.145
F17Yegor Sharangovich62192039-116123136.140
F18Dawson Mercer68162238-824212127.126
D28Damon Severson66102838-2151500142.070
F11Andreas Johnsson61122032428100108.111
F37Pavel Zacha56131528-1714401121.107
D33Ryan Graves6362127-1224000100.060
D7Dougie Hamilton4891827-1132201157.057
F90Tomas Tatar65121426-1416200117.103
D76P.K. Subban6551621-851001106.047
D24Ty Smith5531417-181400060.050
F70Jesper Boqvist4251015-7600053.094
F20Michael McLeod646915-164400072.083
D71Jonas Siegenthaler6711314-64000088.011
F16Jimmy Vesey647714-2312022105.067
F59Janne Kuokkanen446713-11811149.122
F14Nathan Bastian4910111-133030172.139
D2Colton White250441800018.000
F10Alexander Holtz7022-3200011.000
F43Marian Studenic17101-6000024.042
D88Kevin Bahl6000-440005.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F25Nolan Foote2000000001.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen24000-67700010.000
F42A.J. Greer5000-100003.000
D0Christian Jaros11000-420009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F44Miles Wood2000-140002.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS68207346553-232550346212171.095
OPPONENT TOTALS682504076572096043311402133.117
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood2312773.299932706630.894000
50Nico Daws199523.278900524890.894000
32Jon Gillies178663.8831000564760.882010
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
40Akira Schmid62354.830400191140.833000
41Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
35Andrew Hammond1616.7700107410.829000
TEAM TOTALS6841283.512438622392122.883207346550
OPPONENT TOTALS6841282.914416811982162.905250407604

