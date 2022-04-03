THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|63
|22
|43
|65
|1
|16
|3
|0
|6
|175
|.126
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|48
|26
|30
|56
|-15
|0
|6
|0
|2
|164
|.159
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|59
|18
|31
|49
|-6
|17
|4
|0
|1
|124
|.145
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|62
|19
|20
|39
|-11
|6
|1
|2
|3
|136
|.140
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|68
|16
|22
|38
|-8
|24
|2
|1
|2
|127
|.126
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|66
|10
|28
|38
|-21
|51
|5
|0
|0
|142
|.070
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|61
|12
|20
|32
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|108
|.111
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|56
|13
|15
|28
|-17
|14
|4
|0
|1
|121
|.107
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|63
|6
|21
|27
|-12
|24
|0
|0
|0
|100
|.060
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|48
|9
|18
|27
|-11
|32
|2
|0
|1
|157
|.057
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|65
|12
|14
|26
|-14
|16
|2
|0
|0
|117
|.103
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|65
|5
|16
|21
|-8
|51
|0
|0
|1
|106
|.047
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|55
|3
|14
|17
|-18
|14
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.050
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|42
|5
|10
|15
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.094
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|64
|6
|9
|15
|-16
|44
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.083
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|67
|1
|13
|14
|-6
|40
|0
|0
|0
|88
|.011
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|64
|7
|7
|14
|-23
|12
|0
|2
|2
|105
|.067
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|44
|6
|7
|13
|-11
|8
|1
|1
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|49
|10
|1
|11
|-13
|30
|3
|0
|1
|72
|.139
|D
|2
|Colton White
|25
|0
|4
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|24
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|77
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|42
|A.J. Greer
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|0
|Christian Jaros
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|207
|346
|553
|-232
|550
|34
|6
|21
|2171
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|250
|407
|657
|209
|604
|33
|11
|40
|2133
|.117
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|23
|1277
|3.29
|9
|9
|3
|2
|70
|663
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|19
|952
|3.27
|8
|9
|0
|0
|52
|489
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jon Gillies
|17
|866
|3.88
|3
|10
|0
|0
|56
|476
|0.882
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|6
|235
|4.83
|0
|4
|0
|0
|19
|114
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Andrew Hammond
|1
|61
|6.77
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|41
|0.829
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4128
|3.51
|24
|38
|6
|2
|239
|2122
|.883
|207
|346
|550
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4128
|2.91
|44
|16
|8
|1
|198
|2162
|.905
|250
|407
|604
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
