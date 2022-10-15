THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|91
|Dawson Mercer
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|56
|Erik Haula
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|6
|John Marino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|2
|Brendan Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-16
|8
|1
|0
|0
|37
|.054
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|5
|10
|15
|15
|8
|1
|0
|1
|25
|.200
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|1
|57
|4.14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|60
|4.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|.800
|2
|3
|8
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|.946
|5
|10
|8
