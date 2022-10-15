THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt1022100004.000
F10Alexander Holtz1101-201004.250
F91Dawson Mercer1011-220006.000
D28Damon Severson1101-100003.333
F14Nathan Bastian1000020001.000
F70Jesper Boqvist1000-100001.000
D33Ryan Graves1000-100003.000
D7Dougie Hamilton1000-120003.000
F56Erik Haula1000000003.000
F86Jack Hughes1000-200001.000
D6John Marino1000-100001.000
F20Michael McLeod1000-100000.000
F18Ondrej Palat1000-300001.000
F17Yegor Sharangovich1000100002.000
D71Jonas Siegenthaler1000000000.000
D2Brendan Smith1000-200001.000
F90Tomas Tatar1000-100002.000
F44Miles Wood1000020001.000
TEAM TOTALS1235-16810037.054
OPPONENT TOTALS15101515810125.200
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood1574.1401004240.833000
TEAM TOTALS1604.00100424.800238
OPPONENT TOTALS1602.01000237.9465108

