THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|33
|17
|21
|38
|11
|2
|3
|0
|3
|136
|.125
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|33
|12
|21
|33
|14
|4
|5
|0
|2
|83
|.145
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|32
|13
|16
|29
|11
|2
|4
|0
|3
|102
|.127
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|33
|7
|19
|26
|11
|22
|2
|0
|3
|117
|.060
|F
|91
|Dawson Mercer
|33
|8
|10
|18
|2
|10
|1
|1
|2
|65
|.123
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|33
|8
|9
|17
|19
|14
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.123
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|33
|9
|7
|16
|-1
|6
|0
|2
|2
|61
|.148
|F
|56
|Erik Haula
|33
|2
|12
|14
|10
|27
|1
|0
|0
|67
|.030
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|33
|3
|11
|14
|5
|30
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.068
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|32
|7
|7
|14
|4
|39
|0
|0
|0
|82
|.085
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|28
|5
|8
|13
|10
|6
|1
|0
|1
|58
|.086
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|33
|1
|11
|12
|18
|22
|1
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|33
|3
|6
|9
|18
|8
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.061
|D
|6
|John Marino
|32
|3
|6
|9
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|21
|3
|5
|8
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.115
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|32
|2
|4
|6
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.059
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|27
|3
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|.115
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|6
|3
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|.375
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|13
|2
|0
|2
|-4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|D
|2
|Brendan Smith
|32
|0
|2
|2
|1
|38
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|112
|177
|289
|142
|297
|20
|3
|22
|1159
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|83
|147
|230
|-153
|323
|20
|2
|11
|882
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Vitek Vanecek
|21
|1126
|2.45
|12
|4
|2
|2
|46
|502
|0.908
|0
|0
|2
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|9
|446
|2.69
|5
|2
|0
|0
|20
|185
|0.892
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|8
|398
|1.96
|5
|3
|0
|0
|13
|191
|0.932
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|1990
|2.39
|22
|9
|2
|2
|79
|877
|.906
|112
|177
|297
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|1990
|3.21
|11
|19
|3
|0
|106
|1154
|.903
|83
|147
|323
