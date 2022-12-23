THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Jack Hughes33172138112303136.125
F63Jesper Bratt3312213314450283.145
F13Nico Hischier32131629112403102.127
D7Dougie Hamilton33719261122203117.060
F91Dawson Mercer338101821011265.123
F90Tomas Tatar338917191400065.123
F17Yegor Sharangovich339716-1602261.148
F56Erik Haula3321214102710067.030
F20Michael McLeod333111453000144.068
F44Miles Wood32771443900082.085
F49Fabian Zetterlund28581310610158.086
D71Jonas Siegenthaler3311112182210040.025
D33Ryan Graves3336918800049.061
D6John Marino32369111000042.071
F14Nathan Bastian2135841500126.115
D28Damon Severson3224612400134.059
F70Jesper Boqvist27314-4000226.115
F18Ondrej Palat6303-100018.375
D88Kevin Bahl7112240007.143
F10Alexander Holtz13202-4820014.143
D2Brendan Smith3202213800032.000
F11Andreas Johnsson2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS33112177289142297203221159.097
OPPONENT TOTALS3383147230-15332320211882.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Vitek Vanecek2111262.4512422465020.908002
29Mackenzie Blackwood94462.695200201850.892000
40Akira Schmid83981.965300131910.932000
TEAM TOTALS3319902.392292279877.906112177297
OPPONENT TOTALS3319903.211119301061154.90383147323

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you