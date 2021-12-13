THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 13, 2021

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt268162481000375.107
F11Andreas Johnsson2691019111810055.164
F13Nico Hischier253131621510045.067
D7Dougie Hamilton23691511810084.071
F18Dawson Mercer26781561610049.143
F37Pavel Zacha269615-51020164.141
F90Tomas Tatar265712-21010047.106
D33Ryan Graves25371051400036.083
D76P.K. Subban261910-21200144.023
F17Yegor Sharangovich234590200142.095
F86Jack Hughes94371000116.250
D28Damon Severson25347-52010054.056
D71Jonas Siegenthaler2606611700030.000
D24Ty Smith21156-7400026.038
F16Jimmy Vesey26426-8401144.091
F59Janne Kuokkanen25325-5411124.125
F20Michael McLeod26145-61100033.030
F14Nathan Bastian8202-100009.222
F70Jesper Boqvist7022-520008.000
F10Alexander Holtz6022-2200011.000
D2Colton White6011420004.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen8000-1310002.000
D83Christian Jaros3000000004.000
F67Marian Studenic5000-100009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS2673121194-12234929827.088
OPPONENT TOTALS2682134216323417412809.101
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood147602.845432364060.911000
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
31Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
50Nico Daws2743.210004320.875000
40Akira Schmid1564.2901004290.862000
TEAM TOTALS2615893.0410115279806.89973121234
OPPONENT TOTALS2615892.621673168822.91282134234

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

