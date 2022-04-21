THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt71254570216306189.132
F13Nico Hischier67203858-117402144.139
F86Jack Hughes49263056-160602165.158
D28Damon Severson74113243-1153500152.072
F17Yegor Sharangovich70222143-623123149.148
F18Dawson Mercer76162541-1624212146.110
F11Andreas Johnsson67132235730100111.117
F37Pavel Zacha64141731-1720401139.101
F90Tomas Tatar73151530-1722201131.115
D33Ryan Graves6962228-1124000106.057
D7Dougie Hamilton5691928-1132201180.050
D76P.K. Subban7351722-1078001114.044
F70Jesper Boqvist5091120-21000166.136
F20Michael McLeod7161319-134800076.079
D24Ty Smith6351419-192200070.071
F59Janne Kuokkanen5261016-7811158.103
F14Nathan Bastian5411415-103030181.136
D71Jonas Siegenthaler7011314-54200092.011
F16Jimmy Vesey667714-2312022106.066
D88Kevin Bahl11134-2800011.091
D2Colton White270442800018.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund91342000017.059
F42A.J. Greer91120200014.071
F10Alexander Holtz7022-3200011.000
F43Marian Studenic17101-6000024.042
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F25Nolan Foote2000000001.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen24000-67700010.000
D0Christian Jaros11000-420009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F44Miles Wood3000-240002.000
TEAM TOTALS76231389620-202636346242401.096
OPPONENT TOTALS762754557301816564011442354.117
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
50Nico Daws2512713.11101110666170.893000
29Mackenzie Blackwood2312773.299932706630.894000
32Jon Gillies178663.8831000564760.882010
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
40Akira Schmid62354.830400191140.833000
35Andrew Hammond42214.891210181340.866000
41Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
TEAM TOTALS7646133.472742722642343.883231389636
OPPONENT TOTALS7646132.924919812222392.904275455656

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you