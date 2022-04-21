THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|71
|25
|45
|70
|2
|16
|3
|0
|6
|189
|.132
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|67
|20
|38
|58
|-1
|17
|4
|0
|2
|144
|.139
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|49
|26
|30
|56
|-16
|0
|6
|0
|2
|165
|.158
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|74
|11
|32
|43
|-11
|53
|5
|0
|0
|152
|.072
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|70
|22
|21
|43
|-6
|23
|1
|2
|3
|149
|.148
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|76
|16
|25
|41
|-16
|24
|2
|1
|2
|146
|.110
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|67
|13
|22
|35
|7
|30
|1
|0
|0
|111
|.117
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|64
|14
|17
|31
|-17
|20
|4
|0
|1
|139
|.101
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|73
|15
|15
|30
|-17
|22
|2
|0
|1
|131
|.115
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|69
|6
|22
|28
|-11
|24
|0
|0
|0
|106
|.057
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|56
|9
|19
|28
|-11
|32
|2
|0
|1
|180
|.050
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|73
|5
|17
|22
|-10
|78
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.044
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|50
|9
|11
|20
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|66
|.136
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|71
|6
|13
|19
|-13
|48
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.079
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|63
|5
|14
|19
|-19
|22
|0
|0
|0
|70
|.071
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|52
|6
|10
|16
|-7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|58
|.103
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|54
|11
|4
|15
|-10
|30
|3
|0
|1
|81
|.136
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|70
|1
|13
|14
|-5
|42
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.011
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|66
|7
|7
|14
|-23
|12
|0
|2
|2
|106
|.066
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|2
|Colton White
|27
|0
|4
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|9
|1
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|42
|A.J. Greer
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|24
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|77
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|0
|Christian Jaros
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|231
|389
|620
|-202
|636
|34
|6
|24
|2401
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|275
|455
|730
|181
|656
|40
|11
|44
|2354
|.117
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Nico Daws
|25
|1271
|3.11
|10
|11
|1
|0
|66
|617
|0.893
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|23
|1277
|3.29
|9
|9
|3
|2
|70
|663
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jon Gillies
|17
|866
|3.88
|3
|10
|0
|0
|56
|476
|0.882
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|6
|235
|4.83
|0
|4
|0
|0
|19
|114
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Andrew Hammond
|4
|221
|4.89
|1
|2
|1
|0
|18
|134
|0.866
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|4613
|3.47
|27
|42
|7
|2
|264
|2343
|.883
|231
|389
|636
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|4613
|2.92
|49
|19
|8
|1
|222
|2392
|.904
|275
|455
|656
