THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 14, 2021
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|26
|8
|16
|24
|8
|10
|0
|0
|3
|75
|.107
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|26
|9
|10
|19
|11
|18
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.164
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|25
|3
|13
|16
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|45
|.067
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|23
|6
|9
|15
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|84
|.071
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|26
|7
|8
|15
|6
|16
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.143
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|26
|9
|6
|15
|-5
|10
|2
|0
|1
|64
|.141
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|26
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|47
|.106
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|25
|3
|7
|10
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|26
|1
|9
|10
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.023
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|23
|4
|5
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.095
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|9
|4
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|.250
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|25
|3
|4
|7
|-5
|20
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.056
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|26
|0
|6
|6
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.000
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|21
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|26
|4
|2
|6
|-8
|4
|0
|1
|1
|44
|.091
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|25
|3
|2
|5
|-5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|24
|.125
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|26
|1
|4
|5
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|83
|Christian Jaros
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|67
|Marian Studenic
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|26
|73
|121
|194
|-12
|234
|9
|2
|9
|827
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|26
|82
|134
|216
|3
|234
|17
|4
|12
|809
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|14
|760
|2.84
|5
|4
|3
|2
|36
|406
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|2
|74
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.875
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|1
|56
|4.29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|29
|0.862
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|26
|1589
|3.04
|10
|11
|5
|2
|79
|806
|.899
|73
|121
|234
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|26
|1589
|2.62
|16
|7
|3
|1
|68
|822
|.912
|82
|134
|234
