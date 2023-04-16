THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Jack Hughes78435699106906336.128
F13Nico Hischier813149803310739256.121
D7Dougie Hamilton822252742350807275.080
F63Jesper Bratt82324173146803212.151
F91Dawson Mercer822729562214216161.168
F90Tomas Tatar822028484130101153.131
F56Erik Haula801427411347220164.085
D28Damon Severson8172633938112102.069
F17Yegor Sharangovich75131730-316022131.099
F44Miles Wood76131427176202167.078
D33Ryan Graves78818263428002141.057
F20Michael McLeod804222664300190.044
F18Ondrej Palat49815235610179.101
F70Jesper Boqvist701011218200267.149
D71Jonas Siegenthaler8041721274410184.048
F20Fabian Zetterlund45614204610181.074
D6John Marino6441418212000067.060
F14Nathan Bastian43691573100162.097
F96Timo Meier21951401840172.125
D88Kevin Bahl4226843500027.074
D2Brendan Smith6005536300058.000
F10Alexander Holtz19314-6820021.143
D43Luke Hughes2112000012.500
F25Nolan Foote6101200004.250
D82Nikita Okhotiuk10101120016.167
F18Andreas Johnsson2000000001.000
F42Curtis Lazar4000-170001.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000-100001.000
TEAM TOTALS82289480769277632499502821.102
OPPONENT TOTALS82222377599-314648408262315.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Vitek Vanecek5229152.4533114311913330.911032
29Mackenzie Blackwood2211253.210620605630.893002
40Akira Schmid189012.139521324080.922000
TEAM TOTALS8249872.575222842112303.904289480632
OPPONENT TOTALS8249873.2930391302702804.898222377648

