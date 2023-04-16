THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|10
|6
|9
|0
|6
|336
|.128
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|33
|10
|7
|3
|9
|256
|.121
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|52
|74
|23
|50
|8
|0
|7
|275
|.080
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|14
|6
|8
|0
|3
|212
|.151
|F
|91
|Dawson Mercer
|82
|27
|29
|56
|22
|14
|2
|1
|6
|161
|.168
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|82
|20
|28
|48
|41
|30
|1
|0
|1
|153
|.131
|F
|56
|Erik Haula
|80
|14
|27
|41
|13
|47
|2
|2
|0
|164
|.085
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|81
|7
|26
|33
|9
|38
|1
|1
|2
|102
|.069
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|75
|13
|17
|30
|-3
|16
|0
|2
|2
|131
|.099
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|76
|13
|14
|27
|1
|76
|2
|0
|2
|167
|.078
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|78
|8
|18
|26
|34
|28
|0
|0
|2
|141
|.057
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|80
|4
|22
|26
|6
|43
|0
|0
|1
|90
|.044
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|49
|8
|15
|23
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|79
|.101
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|70
|10
|11
|21
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|67
|.149
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|80
|4
|17
|21
|27
|44
|1
|0
|1
|84
|.048
|F
|20
|Fabian Zetterlund
|45
|6
|14
|20
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|81
|.074
|D
|6
|John Marino
|64
|4
|14
|18
|21
|20
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.060
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|43
|6
|9
|15
|7
|31
|0
|0
|1
|62
|.097
|F
|96
|Timo Meier
|21
|9
|5
|14
|0
|18
|4
|0
|1
|72
|.125
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|42
|2
|6
|8
|4
|35
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.074
|D
|2
|Brendan Smith
|60
|0
|5
|5
|3
|63
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|19
|3
|1
|4
|-6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|D
|43
|Luke Hughes
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|82
|Nikita Okhotiuk
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|42
|Curtis Lazar
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|289
|480
|769
|277
|632
|49
|9
|50
|2821
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|222
|377
|599
|-314
|648
|40
|8
|26
|2315
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Vitek Vanecek
|52
|2915
|2.45
|33
|11
|4
|3
|119
|1333
|0.911
|0
|3
|2
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|22
|1125
|3.2
|10
|6
|2
|0
|60
|563
|0.893
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Akira Schmid
|18
|901
|2.13
|9
|5
|2
|1
|32
|408
|0.922
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4987
|2.57
|52
|22
|8
|4
|211
|2303
|.904
|289
|480
|632
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4987
|3.29
|30
|39
|13
|0
|270
|2804
|.898
|222
|377
|648
