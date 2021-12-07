THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt236142071000267.090
F11Andreas Johnsson239918101610043.209
D7Dougie Hamilton20691521410078.077
F13Nico Hischier23311141810044.068
F18Dawson Mercer23681461200045.133
F37Pavel Zacha238513-51020154.148
F90Tomas Tatar235712-2810044.114
D33Ryan Graves23371061400035.086
D76P.K. Subban231910-21200139.026
F17Yegor Sharangovich20347-2200135.086
D28Damon Severson22336-71810048.063
F16Jimmy Vesey23426-8401140.100
F59Janne Kuokkanen22325-3411123.130
D71Jonas Siegenthaler23055-21700027.000
D24Ty Smith18145-7400023.043
F86Jack Hughes6314000019.333
F20Michael McLeod23044-61100029.000
F14Nathan Bastian6202-100006.333
F70Jesper Boqvist6022-420007.000
F10Alexander Holtz6022-2200011.000
D2Colton White6011420004.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen7000-1240002.000
D83Christian Jaros2000000003.000
F67Marian Studenic5000-100009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS2366109175-18206828737.090
OPPONENT TOTALS23751211961018815310728.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood126443.074331333540.907000
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
31Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
50Nico Daws2743.210004320.875000
TEAM TOTALS2314093.13995172725.89766109206
OPPONENT TOTALS2314092.71463162733.91075121188

