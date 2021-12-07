THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|23
|6
|14
|20
|7
|10
|0
|0
|2
|67
|.090
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|23
|9
|9
|18
|10
|16
|1
|0
|0
|43
|.209
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|6
|9
|15
|2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|78
|.077
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|23
|3
|11
|14
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|23
|6
|8
|14
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.133
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|23
|8
|5
|13
|-5
|10
|2
|0
|1
|54
|.148
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|23
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|23
|3
|7
|10
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.086
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|23
|1
|9
|10
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.026
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|20
|3
|4
|7
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.086
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|22
|3
|3
|6
|-7
|18
|1
|0
|0
|48
|.063
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|23
|4
|2
|6
|-8
|4
|0
|1
|1
|40
|.100
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|22
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|23
|.130
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|23
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|18
|1
|4
|5
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|6
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.333
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|23
|0
|4
|4
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|6
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|83
|Christian Jaros
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|67
|Marian Studenic
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|23
|66
|109
|175
|-18
|206
|8
|2
|8
|737
|.090
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|23
|75
|121
|196
|10
|188
|15
|3
|10
|728
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|12
|644
|3.07
|4
|3
|3
|1
|33
|354
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|2
|74
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.875
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|23
|1409
|3.13
|9
|9
|5
|1
|72
|725
|.897
|66
|109
|206
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|23
|1409
|2.7
|14
|6
|3
|1
|62
|733
|.910
|75
|121
|188
