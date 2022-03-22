THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt57213960116306154.136
F86Jack Hughes42192847-170402143.133
F13Nico Hischier53172542-617401116.147
F18Dawson Mercer62152035-520212117.128
D28Damon Severson6082533-1751400130.062
F17Yegor Sharangovich56151833-126112123.122
F11Andreas Johnsson57111829426100103.107
F37Pavel Zacha56131528-1714401121.107
D7Dougie Hamilton4291625-1226201142.063
F90Tomas Tatar59111425-1116200103.107
D33Ryan Graves5751924-72200094.053
D76P.K. Subban5941519-64700195.042
F20Michael McLeod586915-93700067.090
D24Ty Smith5131215-181200054.056
D71Jonas Siegenthaler6111314-33600082.012
F16Jimmy Vesey587714-221002297.072
F70Jesper Boqvist365813-8400049.102
F14Nathan Bastian4310111-93030166.152
F59Janne Kuokkanen435611-12811145.111
D2Colton White250441800018.000
F10Alexander Holtz7022-3200011.000
F43Marian Studenic17101-6000024.042
D88Kevin Bahl4000-320004.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F25Nolan Foote2000000001.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen22000-3620009.000
F42A.J. Greer2000100002.000
D83Christian Jaros11000-420009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS62186315501-199492315201991.093
OPPONENT TOTALS62222366588173548309361931.115
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood2312773.299932706630.894000
32Jon Gillies168353.831000534560.884010
50Nico Daws146822.996600343480.902000
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
40Akira Schmid62354.830400191140.833000
31Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
TEAM TOTALS6237613.42235522111920.885186315492
OPPONENT TOTALS6237612.854015711771982.907222366548

