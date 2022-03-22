THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|57
|21
|39
|60
|1
|16
|3
|0
|6
|154
|.136
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|42
|19
|28
|47
|-17
|0
|4
|0
|2
|143
|.133
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|53
|17
|25
|42
|-6
|17
|4
|0
|1
|116
|.147
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|62
|15
|20
|35
|-5
|20
|2
|1
|2
|117
|.128
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|60
|8
|25
|33
|-17
|51
|4
|0
|0
|130
|.062
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|56
|15
|18
|33
|-12
|6
|1
|1
|2
|123
|.122
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|57
|11
|18
|29
|4
|26
|1
|0
|0
|103
|.107
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|56
|13
|15
|28
|-17
|14
|4
|0
|1
|121
|.107
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|42
|9
|16
|25
|-12
|26
|2
|0
|1
|142
|.063
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|59
|11
|14
|25
|-11
|16
|2
|0
|0
|103
|.107
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|57
|5
|19
|24
|-7
|22
|0
|0
|0
|94
|.053
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|59
|4
|15
|19
|-6
|47
|0
|0
|1
|95
|.042
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|58
|6
|9
|15
|-9
|37
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.090
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|51
|3
|12
|15
|-18
|12
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.056
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|61
|1
|13
|14
|-3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|82
|.012
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|58
|7
|7
|14
|-22
|10
|0
|2
|2
|97
|.072
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|36
|5
|8
|13
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.102
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|43
|10
|1
|11
|-9
|30
|3
|0
|1
|66
|.152
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|43
|5
|6
|11
|-12
|8
|1
|1
|1
|45
|.111
|D
|2
|Colton White
|25
|0
|4
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|22
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|62
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|42
|A.J. Greer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|83
|Christian Jaros
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|186
|315
|501
|-199
|492
|31
|5
|20
|1991
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|222
|366
|588
|173
|548
|30
|9
|36
|1931
|.115
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|23
|1277
|3.29
|9
|9
|3
|2
|70
|663
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jon Gillies
|16
|835
|3.8
|3
|10
|0
|0
|53
|456
|0.884
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|14
|682
|2.99
|6
|6
|0
|0
|34
|348
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|6
|235
|4.83
|0
|4
|0
|0
|19
|114
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|3761
|3.4
|22
|35
|5
|2
|211
|1920
|.885
|186
|315
|492
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|3761
|2.85
|40
|15
|7
|1
|177
|1982
|.907
|222
|366
|548
