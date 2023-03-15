THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Jack Hughes6337438094606277.134
D7Dougie Hamilton671845632340806223.081
F13Nico Hischier66283361286628211.133
F63Jesper Bratt67273360126803173.156
F91Dawson Mercer672227491814215134.164
F90Tomas Tatar671524393726100126.119
F56Erik Haula67825331441210134.060
F17Yegor Sharangovich61121527-614022105.114
D28Damon Severson666182473210284.071
F44Miles Wood66111324255101152.072
F20Michael McLeod674192373900174.054
D33Ryan Graves64615212824001112.054
F20Fabian Zetterlund45614204610181.074
F18Ondrej Palat35811198210157.140
D71Jonas Siegenthaler6631518284010171.042
F70Jesper Boqvist5778155000252.135
F14Nathan Bastian39661263100159.102
D6John Marino504812131600056.071
D2Brendan Smith5505526100052.000
D88Kevin Bahl2813411900014.071
F10Alexander Holtz19314-6820021.143
F96Timo Meier6112-2800020.050
D82Nikita Okhotiuk10101120016.167
F25Nolan Foote3000000001.000
F18Andreas Johnsson2000000001.000
F42Curtis Lazar1000000000.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000-100001.000
TEAM TOTALS67234384618238514406422297.102
OPPONENT TOTALS67178308486-264544347201889.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Vitek Vanecek4324052.522883310111030.908022
29Mackenzie Blackwood179063.048520464610.9002
40Akira Schmid147241.918411233170.927000
TEAM TOTALS6740732.544417641701880.906234384514
OPPONENT TOTALS6740733.2823321202202285.898178308544

