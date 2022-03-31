THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt61224365216306172.128
F86Jack Hughes46243054-140602162.148
F13Nico Hischier57182947-417401122.148
F18Dawson Mercer66162137-322212125.128
D28Damon Severson64102737-1651500138.072
F17Yegor Sharangovich60162036-106113129.124
F11Andreas Johnsson60111930426100107.103
F37Pavel Zacha56131528-1714401121.107
D33Ryan Graves6162127-82400099.061
D7Dougie Hamilton4691827-930201150.060
F90Tomas Tatar63121426-916200110.109
D76P.K. Subban6351621-749001104.048
D24Ty Smith5331316-191400057.053
F20Michael McLeod626915-134400071.085
F70Jesper Boqvist405914-7400051.098
D71Jonas Siegenthaler6511314-43800085.012
F16Jimmy Vesey627714-2312022102.069
F14Nathan Bastian4710111-123030171.141
F59Janne Kuokkanen435611-12811145.111
D2Colton White250441800018.000
F10Alexander Holtz7022-3200011.000
F43Marian Studenic17101-6000024.042
D88Kevin Bahl6000-440005.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F25Nolan Foote2000000001.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen23000-4620009.000
F42A.J. Greer5000-100003.000
D0Christian Jaros11000-420009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F44Miles Wood1000020001.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS66200338538-198521345212114.095
OPPONENT TOTALS662353886231745773211382052.115
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood2312773.299932706630.894000
50Nico Daws189233.058800474690.9000
32Jon Gillies168353.831000534560.884010
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
40Akira Schmid62354.830400191140.833000
41Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
TEAM TOTALS6640063.392437522242041.885200338521
OPPONENT TOTALS6640062.894216811912105.905235388577

