THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|61
|22
|43
|65
|2
|16
|3
|0
|6
|172
|.128
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|46
|24
|30
|54
|-14
|0
|6
|0
|2
|162
|.148
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|57
|18
|29
|47
|-4
|17
|4
|0
|1
|122
|.148
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|66
|16
|21
|37
|-3
|22
|2
|1
|2
|125
|.128
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|64
|10
|27
|37
|-16
|51
|5
|0
|0
|138
|.072
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|60
|16
|20
|36
|-10
|6
|1
|1
|3
|129
|.124
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|60
|11
|19
|30
|4
|26
|1
|0
|0
|107
|.103
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|56
|13
|15
|28
|-17
|14
|4
|0
|1
|121
|.107
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|61
|6
|21
|27
|-8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|99
|.061
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|46
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|30
|2
|0
|1
|150
|.060
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|63
|12
|14
|26
|-9
|16
|2
|0
|0
|110
|.109
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|63
|5
|16
|21
|-7
|49
|0
|0
|1
|104
|.048
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|53
|3
|13
|16
|-19
|14
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.053
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|62
|6
|9
|15
|-13
|44
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.085
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|40
|5
|9
|14
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.098
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|65
|1
|13
|14
|-4
|38
|0
|0
|0
|85
|.012
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|62
|7
|7
|14
|-23
|12
|0
|2
|2
|102
|.069
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|47
|10
|1
|11
|-12
|30
|3
|0
|1
|71
|.141
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|43
|5
|6
|11
|-12
|8
|1
|1
|1
|45
|.111
|D
|2
|Colton White
|25
|0
|4
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|23
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|62
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|42
|A.J. Greer
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|0
|Christian Jaros
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|200
|338
|538
|-198
|521
|34
|5
|21
|2114
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|235
|388
|623
|174
|577
|32
|11
|38
|2052
|.115
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|23
|1277
|3.29
|9
|9
|3
|2
|70
|663
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|18
|923
|3.05
|8
|8
|0
|0
|47
|469
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jon Gillies
|16
|835
|3.8
|3
|10
|0
|0
|53
|456
|0.884
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|6
|235
|4.83
|0
|4
|0
|0
|19
|114
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4006
|3.39
|24
|37
|5
|2
|224
|2041
|.885
|200
|338
|521
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4006
|2.89
|42
|16
|8
|1
|191
|2105
|.905
|235
|388
|577
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
