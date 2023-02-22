THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|53
|35
|36
|71
|12
|4
|6
|0
|5
|241
|.145
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|57
|23
|32
|55
|16
|6
|7
|0
|3
|144
|.160
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|57
|16
|38
|54
|17
|38
|8
|0
|6
|206
|.078
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|56
|23
|29
|52
|24
|6
|6
|2
|6
|175
|.131
|F
|91
|Dawson Mercer
|57
|16
|19
|35
|12
|14
|2
|1
|3
|105
|.152
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|57
|12
|19
|31
|31
|24
|1
|0
|0
|106
|.113
|F
|56
|Erik Haula
|57
|5
|21
|26
|11
|39
|1
|1
|0
|116
|.043
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|57
|12
|14
|26
|-1
|12
|0
|2
|2
|97
|.124
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|57
|4
|16
|20
|4
|32
|0
|0
|1
|67
|.060
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|44
|6
|14
|20
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|80
|.075
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|54
|6
|13
|19
|31
|20
|0
|0
|1
|97
|.062
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|56
|9
|10
|19
|-2
|55
|0
|0
|1
|134
|.067
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|56
|4
|14
|18
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|70
|.057
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|56
|2
|13
|15
|22
|38
|1
|0
|0
|60
|.033
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|25
|6
|8
|14
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.146
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|47
|5
|6
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|.125
|D
|6
|John Marino
|40
|4
|7
|11
|17
|12
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.083
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|31
|3
|6
|9
|4
|31
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.079
|D
|2
|Brendan Smith
|52
|0
|5
|5
|0
|61
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|19
|3
|1
|4
|-6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|21
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|82
|Nikita Okhotiuk
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|196
|323
|519
|202
|475
|35
|6
|36
|1954
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|152
|267
|419
|-225
|495
|33
|5
|18
|1624
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Vitek Vanecek
|37
|2064
|2.35
|24
|6
|3
|2
|81
|946
|0.914
|0
|1
|2
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|17
|906
|3.04
|8
|5
|2
|0
|46
|461
|0.9
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Akira Schmid
|9
|456
|2.24
|5
|4
|0
|0
|17
|209
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|3460
|2.53
|37
|15
|5
|2
|144
|1615
|.906
|196
|323
|475
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|3460
|3.23
|20
|28
|9
|0
|184
|1944
|.900
|152
|267
|495
