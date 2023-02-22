THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Jack Hughes53353671124605241.145
F63Jesper Bratt57233255166703144.160
D7Dougie Hamilton571638541738806206.078
F13Nico Hischier56232952246626175.131
F91Dawson Mercer571619351214213105.152
F90Tomas Tatar571219313124100106.113
F56Erik Haula57521261139110116.043
F17Yegor Sharangovich57121426-11202297.124
F20Michael McLeod574162043200167.060
F49Fabian Zetterlund44614204610180.075
D33Ryan Graves5461319312000197.062
F44Miles Wood5691019-255001134.067
D28Damon Severson564141823000270.057
D71Jonas Siegenthaler5621315223810060.033
F18Ondrej Palat2568145200141.146
F70Jesper Boqvist4756111000240.125
D6John Marino404711171200048.083
F14Nathan Bastian3136943100138.079
D2Brendan Smith5205506100047.000
F10Alexander Holtz19314-6820021.143
D88Kevin Bahl21112-21900012.083
D82Nikita Okhotiuk10101120016.167
F25Nolan Foote3000000001.000
F11Andreas Johnsson2000000001.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000-100001.000
TEAM TOTALS57196323519202475356361954.100
OPPONENT TOTALS57152267419-225495335181624.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Vitek Vanecek3720642.3524632819460.914012
29Mackenzie Blackwood179063.048520464610.9002
40Akira Schmid94562.245400172090.919000
TEAM TOTALS5734602.533715521441615.906196323475
OPPONENT TOTALS5734603.232028901841944.900152267495

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you