THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt65224365116306179.123
F86Jack Hughes49263056-160602165.158
F13Nico Hischier61193150-617401133.143
F18Dawson Mercer70162440-824212131.122
F17Yegor Sharangovich64202040-1023123138.145
D28Damon Severson68102939-1951500145.069
F11Andreas Johnsson63122133428100108.111
D7Dougie Hamilton5091928-1132201161.056
F37Pavel Zacha58131528-1716401124.105
D33Ryan Graves6562127-1224000103.058
F90Tomas Tatar67131427-1418200122.107
D76P.K. Subban6751621-878001107.047
D24Ty Smith5731417-201400062.048
F70Jesper Boqvist4461016-5800055.109
F20Michael McLeod656915-174400072.083
F59Janne Kuokkanen466814-10811152.115
D71Jonas Siegenthaler6911314-64200091.011
F16Jimmy Vesey667714-2312022106.066
F14Nathan Bastian5010111-133030173.137
D2Colton White250441800018.000
F10Alexander Holtz7022-3200011.000
F43Marian Studenic17101-6000024.042
D88Kevin Bahl6000-440005.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F25Nolan Foote2000000001.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen24000-67700010.000
F42A.J. Greer5000-100003.000
D0Christian Jaros11000-420009.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F44Miles Wood3000-240002.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS70211352563-231602346212222.095
OPPONENT TOTALS702574206772096223611422179.118
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood2312773.299932706630.894000
50Nico Daws2110683.3181100595350.89000
32Jon Gillies178663.8831000564760.882010
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
40Akira Schmid62354.830400191140.833000
41Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
35Andrew Hammond1616.7700107410.829000
TEAM TOTALS7042483.512440622462168.882211352602
OPPONENT TOTALS7042482.894616812022213.905257420622

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you