THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|65
|22
|43
|65
|1
|16
|3
|0
|6
|179
|.123
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|49
|26
|30
|56
|-16
|0
|6
|0
|2
|165
|.158
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|61
|19
|31
|50
|-6
|17
|4
|0
|1
|133
|.143
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|70
|16
|24
|40
|-8
|24
|2
|1
|2
|131
|.122
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|64
|20
|20
|40
|-10
|23
|1
|2
|3
|138
|.145
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|68
|10
|29
|39
|-19
|51
|5
|0
|0
|145
|.069
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|63
|12
|21
|33
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|108
|.111
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|50
|9
|19
|28
|-11
|32
|2
|0
|1
|161
|.056
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|58
|13
|15
|28
|-17
|16
|4
|0
|1
|124
|.105
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|65
|6
|21
|27
|-12
|24
|0
|0
|0
|103
|.058
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|67
|13
|14
|27
|-14
|18
|2
|0
|0
|122
|.107
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|67
|5
|16
|21
|-8
|78
|0
|0
|1
|107
|.047
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|57
|3
|14
|17
|-20
|14
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.048
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|44
|6
|10
|16
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.109
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|65
|6
|9
|15
|-17
|44
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.083
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|46
|6
|8
|14
|-10
|8
|1
|1
|1
|52
|.115
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|69
|1
|13
|14
|-6
|42
|0
|0
|0
|91
|.011
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|66
|7
|7
|14
|-23
|12
|0
|2
|2
|106
|.066
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|50
|10
|1
|11
|-13
|30
|3
|0
|1
|73
|.137
|D
|2
|Colton White
|25
|0
|4
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|24
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|77
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|42
|A.J. Greer
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|0
|Christian Jaros
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|211
|352
|563
|-231
|602
|34
|6
|21
|2222
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|257
|420
|677
|209
|622
|36
|11
|42
|2179
|.118
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|23
|1277
|3.29
|9
|9
|3
|2
|70
|663
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|21
|1068
|3.31
|8
|11
|0
|0
|59
|535
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jon Gillies
|17
|866
|3.88
|3
|10
|0
|0
|56
|476
|0.882
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|6
|235
|4.83
|0
|4
|0
|0
|19
|114
|0.833
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Andrew Hammond
|1
|61
|6.77
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|41
|0.829
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4248
|3.51
|24
|40
|6
|2
|246
|2168
|.882
|211
|352
|602
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4248
|2.89
|46
|16
|8
|1
|202
|2213
|.905
|257
|420
|622
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
