THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|28
|8
|16
|24
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|81
|.099
|F
|11
|Andreas Johnsson
|28
|9
|10
|19
|7
|18
|1
|0
|0
|58
|.155
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|25
|6
|10
|16
|-3
|20
|1
|0
|0
|91
|.066
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|25
|3
|13
|16
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|45
|.067
|F
|18
|Dawson Mercer
|28
|7
|8
|15
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|53
|.132
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|28
|9
|6
|15
|-10
|10
|2
|0
|1
|67
|.134
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|28
|6
|8
|14
|-4
|12
|2
|0
|0
|51
|.118
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|27
|2
|9
|11
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.044
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|25
|3
|7
|10
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|25
|4
|5
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|11
|5
|3
|8
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.227
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|27
|3
|5
|8
|-5
|22
|1
|0
|0
|59
|.051
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|28
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|28
|0
|7
|7
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.000
|D
|24
|Ty Smith
|23
|1
|6
|7
|-10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|16
|Jimmy Vesey
|28
|5
|2
|7
|-8
|4
|0
|2
|1
|46
|.109
|F
|59
|Janne Kuokkanen
|26
|3
|2
|5
|-5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|24
|.125
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|8
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|47
|Chase De Leo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Frederik Gauthier
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Mason Geertsen
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|41
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|83
|Christian Jaros
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|67
|Marian Studenic
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Fabian Zetterlund
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|77
|128
|205
|-48
|254
|10
|3
|9
|880
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|93
|154
|247
|36
|270
|18
|5
|14
|869
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|16
|859
|3.14
|5
|6
|3
|2
|45
|457
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Jonathan Bernier
|10
|510
|3.06
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|264
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Scott Wedgewood
|3
|169
|3.2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|75
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Nico Daws
|2
|74
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.875
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Akira Schmid
|2
|76
|3.95
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|37
|0.865
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|1709
|3.18
|10
|13
|5
|2
|89
|865
|.893
|77
|128
|254
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|1709
|2.57
|18
|7
|3
|1
|72
|875
|.913
|93
|154
|270
