THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F63Jesper Bratt288162431000381.099
F11Andreas Johnsson289101971810058.155
D7Dougie Hamilton2561016-32010091.066
F13Nico Hischier253131621510045.067
F18Dawson Mercer28781521610053.132
F37Pavel Zacha289615-101020167.134
F90Tomas Tatar286814-41220051.118
D76P.K. Subban272911-31200145.044
D33Ryan Graves25371051400036.083
F17Yegor Sharangovich254590200145.089
F86Jack Hughes11538-4000122.227
D28Damon Severson27358-52210059.051
F20Michael McLeod28167-41100034.029
D71Jonas Siegenthaler2807701700033.000
D24Ty Smith23167-10400028.036
F16Jimmy Vesey28527-8402146.109
F59Janne Kuokkanen26325-5611124.125
F14Nathan Bastian10202020009.222
F70Jesper Boqvist8022-520008.000
F10Alexander Holtz6022-2200011.000
D2Colton White6011420004.000
D88Kevin Bahl2000-200002.000
F47Chase De Leo2000-100002.000
F38Frederik Gauthier8000-100004.000
D55Mason Geertsen9000-3410002.000
D83Christian Jaros3000000004.000
F67Marian Studenic7000-2000010.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000000003.000
F49Fabian Zetterlund3000100003.000
TEAM TOTALS2877128205-482541039880.088
OPPONENT TOTALS28931542473627018514869.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Mackenzie Blackwood168593.145632454570.902000
45Jonathan Bernier105103.064410262640.902000
31Scott Wedgewood31693.202109750.88000
50Nico Daws2743.210004320.875000
40Akira Schmid2763.9501005370.865000
TEAM TOTALS2817093.1810135289865.89377128254
OPPONENT TOTALS2817092.571873172875.91393154270

