THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023

New Jersey Devils

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Jack Hughes6637448184606290.128
D7Dougie Hamilton701848662344806235.077
F13Nico Hischier69303666326639222.135
F63Jesper Bratt70303363136803183.164
F91Dawson Mercer702228501914215140.157
F90Tomas Tatar701624403826100129.124
F56Erik Haula70825331241210140.057
F17Yegor Sharangovich64121628-414022110.109
D28Damon Severson696212783410290.067
F44Miles Wood66111324255101152.072
F20Michael McLeod704192363900177.052
D33Ryan Graves67616222724001115.052
F20Fabian Zetterlund45614204610181.074
F18Ondrej Palat38811196410159.136
D71Jonas Siegenthaler6931619294210175.040
F70Jesper Boqvist6088164200256.143
D6John Marino534913131800059.068
F14Nathan Bastian39661263100159.102
D88Kevin Bahl3014531900016.063
F96Timo Meier9325-11210033.091
D2Brendan Smith5605536300053.000
F10Alexander Holtz19314-6820021.143
F25Nolan Foote4101100002.500
D82Nikita Okhotiuk10101120016.167
F18Andreas Johnsson2000000001.000
F42Curtis Lazar3000000001.000
F12Tyce Thompson2000-100001.000
TEAM TOTALS70244401645246536417432406.101
OPPONENT TOTALS70187324511-275558367211978.095
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Vitek Vanecek4424652.512983310311270.909022
29Mackenzie Blackwood179063.048520464610.9002
40Akira Schmid168472.058521293810.924000
TEAM TOTALS7042582.544518741781968.905244401536
OPPONENT TOTALS7042583.2725331202292393.899187324558

