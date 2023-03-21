THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
New Jersey Devils
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|66
|37
|44
|81
|8
|4
|6
|0
|6
|290
|.128
|D
|7
|Dougie Hamilton
|70
|18
|48
|66
|23
|44
|8
|0
|6
|235
|.077
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|69
|30
|36
|66
|32
|6
|6
|3
|9
|222
|.135
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|70
|30
|33
|63
|13
|6
|8
|0
|3
|183
|.164
|F
|91
|Dawson Mercer
|70
|22
|28
|50
|19
|14
|2
|1
|5
|140
|.157
|F
|90
|Tomas Tatar
|70
|16
|24
|40
|38
|26
|1
|0
|0
|129
|.124
|F
|56
|Erik Haula
|70
|8
|25
|33
|12
|41
|2
|1
|0
|140
|.057
|F
|17
|Yegor Sharangovich
|64
|12
|16
|28
|-4
|14
|0
|2
|2
|110
|.109
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|69
|6
|21
|27
|8
|34
|1
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|66
|11
|13
|24
|2
|55
|1
|0
|1
|152
|.072
|F
|20
|Michael McLeod
|70
|4
|19
|23
|6
|39
|0
|0
|1
|77
|.052
|D
|33
|Ryan Graves
|67
|6
|16
|22
|27
|24
|0
|0
|1
|115
|.052
|F
|20
|Fabian Zetterlund
|45
|6
|14
|20
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|81
|.074
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|38
|8
|11
|19
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|59
|.136
|D
|71
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|69
|3
|16
|19
|29
|42
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.040
|F
|70
|Jesper Boqvist
|60
|8
|8
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|56
|.143
|D
|6
|John Marino
|53
|4
|9
|13
|13
|18
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.068
|F
|14
|Nathan Bastian
|39
|6
|6
|12
|6
|31
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.102
|D
|88
|Kevin Bahl
|30
|1
|4
|5
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|96
|Timo Meier
|9
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|33
|.091
|D
|2
|Brendan Smith
|56
|0
|5
|5
|3
|63
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.000
|F
|10
|Alexander Holtz
|19
|3
|1
|4
|-6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|F
|25
|Nolan Foote
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|82
|Nikita Okhotiuk
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|42
|Curtis Lazar
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|12
|Tyce Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|244
|401
|645
|246
|536
|41
|7
|43
|2406
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|187
|324
|511
|-275
|558
|36
|7
|21
|1978
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Vitek Vanecek
|44
|2465
|2.51
|29
|8
|3
|3
|103
|1127
|0.909
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|17
|906
|3.04
|8
|5
|2
|0
|46
|461
|0.9
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Akira Schmid
|16
|847
|2.05
|8
|5
|2
|1
|29
|381
|0.924
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4258
|2.54
|45
|18
|7
|4
|178
|1968
|.905
|244
|401
|536
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4258
|3.27
|25
|33
|12
|0
|229
|2393
|.899
|187
|324
|558
