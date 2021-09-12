New Mexico St.3172325
New Mexico14103734

First Quarter

UNM_B.Cole 4 run (Shelley kick), 14:00.

NMSU_FG Albertson 43, 7:42.

UNM_Witthoft 15 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 5:37.

Second Quarter

NMSU_FG Albertson 33, 14:24.

NMSU_Whitford 11 pass from Garcia-Castaneda (Albertson kick), 6:33.

UNM_An.Erickson 17 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 2:07.

NMSU_Garcia-Castaneda 75 pass from Maldonado (Albertson kick), 1:57.

UNM_FG Shelley 45, :53.

Third Quarter

NMSU_safety, 12:10.

UNM_FG Shelley 24, :36.

Fourth Quarter

NMSU_FG Albertson 37, 12:37.

UNM_Logan-Green 58 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 12:01.

A_28,470.

NMSUUNM
First downs1929
Total Net Yards345559
Rushes-yards23-10946-178
Passing236381
Punt Returns1-21-53
Kickoff Returns2-473-95
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int18-45-226-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-19
Punts7-42.8573-40.333
Fumbles-Lost0-03-0
Penalties-Yards7-8512-112
Time of Possession23:3236:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Mexico St., Maldonado 6-46, Price 11-37, Samuels 5-26, J.Johnson 1-0. New Mexico, B.Cole 20-107, Dumas 10-58, Wysong 4-19, Alexander 3-11, Hall 1-1, T.Wilson 7-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 16).

PASSING_New Mexico St., Maldonado 13-34-2-192, J.Johnson 4-10-0-33, Garcia-Castaneda 1-1-0-11. New Mexico, T.Wilson 26-37-0-381, An.Erickson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_New Mexico St., Garcia-Castaneda 3-98, Price 3-32, Bodison 3-28, Wyatt 3-23, Warner 2-20, Downs 1-15, Whitford 1-11, Samuels 1-7, Harrity 1-2. New Mexico, Logan-Green 7-106, An.Erickson 5-75, Wysong 3-24, Bruckler 2-52, Lanier 2-15, Alexander 2-8, Scruggs 1-51, Jarvis 1-25, Witthoft 1-15, Queen 1-6, Wooden 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, Shelley 49, Shelley 49.

