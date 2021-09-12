|New Mexico St.
First Quarter
UNM_B.Cole 4 run (Shelley kick), 14:00.
NMSU_FG Albertson 43, 7:42.
UNM_Witthoft 15 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 5:37.
Second Quarter
NMSU_FG Albertson 33, 14:24.
NMSU_Whitford 11 pass from Garcia-Castaneda (Albertson kick), 6:33.
UNM_An.Erickson 17 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 2:07.
NMSU_Garcia-Castaneda 75 pass from Maldonado (Albertson kick), 1:57.
UNM_FG Shelley 45, :53.
Third Quarter
NMSU_safety, 12:10.
UNM_FG Shelley 24, :36.
Fourth Quarter
NMSU_FG Albertson 37, 12:37.
UNM_Logan-Green 58 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 12:01.
A_28,470.
|NMSU
|UNM
|First downs
|19
|29
|Total Net Yards
|345
|559
|Rushes-yards
|23-109
|46-178
|Passing
|236
|381
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-53
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|3-95
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-45-2
|26-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-19
|Punts
|7-42.857
|3-40.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-85
|12-112
|Time of Possession
|23:32
|36:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Mexico St., Maldonado 6-46, Price 11-37, Samuels 5-26, J.Johnson 1-0. New Mexico, B.Cole 20-107, Dumas 10-58, Wysong 4-19, Alexander 3-11, Hall 1-1, T.Wilson 7-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 16).
PASSING_New Mexico St., Maldonado 13-34-2-192, J.Johnson 4-10-0-33, Garcia-Castaneda 1-1-0-11. New Mexico, T.Wilson 26-37-0-381, An.Erickson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_New Mexico St., Garcia-Castaneda 3-98, Price 3-32, Bodison 3-28, Wyatt 3-23, Warner 2-20, Downs 1-15, Whitford 1-11, Samuels 1-7, Harrity 1-2. New Mexico, Logan-Green 7-106, An.Erickson 5-75, Wysong 3-24, Bruckler 2-52, Lanier 2-15, Alexander 2-8, Scruggs 1-51, Jarvis 1-25, Witthoft 1-15, Queen 1-6, Wooden 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, Shelley 49, Shelley 49.