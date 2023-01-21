BOISE ST. (15-5)
Degenhart 12-20 1-2 28, N.Smith 4-9 0-1 8, Agbo 2-10 1-1 5, M.Rice 7-15 2-2 17, Shaver 5-13 0-0 10, Young 2-4 0-0 5, Sylla 1-2 2-2 4, Whiting 1-3 0-0 2, Milner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-76 6-8 79.
NEW MEXICO (18-2)
Allick 3-4 2-2 8, Udeze 7-17 1-5 15, House 7-15 1-2 16, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Mashburn 9-21 3-3 25, Dent 4-5 1-1 10, Jenkins 2-7 1-1 5, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 9-14 81.
Halftime_Boise St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 5-24 (Degenhart 3-5, Young 1-2, M.Rice 1-6, Whiting 0-1, Agbo 0-3, N.Smith 0-3, Shaver 0-4), New Mexico 6-13 (Mashburn 4-7, Dent 1-1, House 1-4, Jenkins 0-1). Rebounds_Boise St. 43 (N.Smith 13), New Mexico 37 (Allick 18). Assists_Boise St. 11 (Shaver 4), New Mexico 13 (House 4). Total Fouls_Boise St. 18, New Mexico 12. A_14,566 (15,411).
