FGFTReb
BOISE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Degenhart3712-201-21-42428
N.Smith374-90-13-13238
Agbo292-101-12-4035
M.Rice427-152-21-62117
Shaver395-130-02-84310
Young152-40-01-4115
Sylla111-22-21-2034
Whiting101-30-00-2002
Milner50-00-00-0000
Totals22534-766-811-43111879

Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Degenhart 3-5, Young 1-2, M.Rice 1-6, Whiting 0-1, Agbo 0-3, N.Smith 0-3, Shaver 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 3, Sylla 2, Degenhart).

Turnovers: 10 (Shaver 3, Sylla 3, Agbo 2, M.Rice, Whiting).

Steals: 5 (Shaver 3, N.Smith, Whiting).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW MEXICOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allick423-42-26-18148
Udeze337-171-53-51415
House367-151-20-14316
Johnson201-10-00-2102
Mashburn439-213-30-72125
Dent214-51-10-03010
Jenkins162-71-10-1105
Forsling110-00-00-3000
Seck30-00-00-0000
Totals22533-709-149-37131281

Percentages: FG .471, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Mashburn 4-7, Dent 1-1, House 1-4, Jenkins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dent 3, Forsling).

Turnovers: 11 (Mashburn 4, Udeze 4, Allick, Dent, House).

Steals: 3 (Dent, Jenkins, Mashburn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boise St.3735779
New Mexico3141981

A_14,566 (15,411).

