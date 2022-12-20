FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rasas90-30-00-0050
Augustin171-80-02-4022
Douglas343-1411-153-42217
Gambrell335-152-21-21014
Smith241-82-30-5135
Harding286-122-31-41215
Harris251-41-20-1233
Bell163-70-13-4047
Myles120-00-00-3040
Neal30-00-00-0010
Miles10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-7118-2610-2772663

Percentages: FG .282, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris).

Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris).

Steals: 11 (Harding 4, Augustin 3, Bell 2, Douglas, Smith).

Technical Fouls: Smith, 2:39 second.

FGFTReb
NEW MEXICOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allick174-60-25-8448
Udeze256-104-83-140316
House272-64-71-59110
Johnson253-70-00-5028
Mashburn266-114-50-33117
Jenkins224-102-22-60313
Dent214-76-71-42114
Forsling132-22-24-9146
Appelhans111-50-00-2012
Seck80-00-00-3120
Fino-A-Laself20-20-00-0000
Manzanares20-00-20-0000
Totals20032-6622-3516-59202294

Percentages: FG .485, FT .629.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jenkins 3-7, Johnson 2-4, House 2-5, Mashburn 1-3, Fino-A-Laself 0-1, Appelhans 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 14 (Seck 3, Allick 2, Appelhans 2, Dent 2, House 2, Udeze 2, Forsling).

Turnovers: 19 (Dent 4, Allick 3, Jenkins 3, Udeze 3, House 2, Johnson 2, Mashburn, Seck).

Steals: 4 (Dent, House, Jenkins, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View253863
New Mexico474794

A_9,425 (15,411).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

