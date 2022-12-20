|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rasas
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|0
|Augustin
|17
|1-8
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|Douglas
|34
|3-14
|11-15
|3-4
|2
|2
|17
|Gambrell
|33
|5-15
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|14
|Smith
|24
|1-8
|2-3
|0-5
|1
|3
|5
|Harding
|28
|6-12
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|15
|Harris
|25
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Bell
|16
|3-7
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|4
|7
|Myles
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Neal
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Miles
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-71
|18-26
|10-27
|7
|26
|63
Percentages: FG .282, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris).
Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris).
Steals: 11 (Harding 4, Augustin 3, Bell 2, Douglas, Smith).
Technical Fouls: Smith, 2:39 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allick
|17
|4-6
|0-2
|5-8
|4
|4
|8
|Udeze
|25
|6-10
|4-8
|3-14
|0
|3
|16
|House
|27
|2-6
|4-7
|1-5
|9
|1
|10
|Johnson
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|8
|Mashburn
|26
|6-11
|4-5
|0-3
|3
|1
|17
|Jenkins
|22
|4-10
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|13
|Dent
|21
|4-7
|6-7
|1-4
|2
|1
|14
|Forsling
|13
|2-2
|2-2
|4-9
|1
|4
|6
|Appelhans
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Seck
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Fino-A-Laself
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Manzanares
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-66
|22-35
|16-59
|20
|22
|94
Percentages: FG .485, FT .629.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jenkins 3-7, Johnson 2-4, House 2-5, Mashburn 1-3, Fino-A-Laself 0-1, Appelhans 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 14 (Seck 3, Allick 2, Appelhans 2, Dent 2, House 2, Udeze 2, Forsling).
Turnovers: 19 (Dent 4, Allick 3, Jenkins 3, Udeze 3, House 2, Johnson 2, Mashburn, Seck).
Steals: 4 (Dent, House, Jenkins, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Prairie View
|25
|38
|—
|63
|New Mexico
|47
|47
|—
|94
A_9,425 (15,411).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.