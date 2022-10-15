New Mexico33039
New Mexico St.7014021

First Quarter

UNM_FG Drzewiecki 44, 9:27.

NMSU_Watkins 22 pass from Frakes (Money kick), 3:00.

Second Quarter

UNM_FG Drzewiecki 33, 14:11.

Third Quarter

NMSU_David 31 pass from Frakes (Money kick), 11:16.

NMSU_S.Thomas 2 run (Money kick), 4:55.

Fourth Quarter

UNM_FG Drzewiecki 41, 8:53.

UNMNMSU
First downs199
Total Net Yards269230
Rushes-yards42-10931-111
Passing160119
Punt Returns3--75-27
Kickoff Returns4-682-61
Interceptions Ret.0-01-8
Comp-Att-Int19-30-110-17-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-160-0
Punts6-42.6676-42.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards11-649-101
Time of Possession35:4724:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Mexico, C.Washington 14-64, N.Jones 11-25, Kendrick 13-11, Hullaby 2-7, S.White 1-1, Holaday 1-1. New Mexico St., S.Thomas 13-59, Ja.Jones 7-20, Watkins 6-17, Frakes 4-16, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Mexico, Kendrick 19-30-1-160. New Mexico St., Frakes 10-17-0-119.

RECEIVING_New Mexico, C.Washington 9-48, Wysong 5-75, An.Erickson 2-12, Witthoft 1-12, S.White 1-9, Queen 1-4. New Mexico St., David 3-44, Watkins 3-25, Stephens 1-20, Bellamy 1-18, Rascon 1-13, S.Thomas 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico St., Money 43.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you