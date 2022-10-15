|New Mexico
|3
|3
|0
|3
|—
|9
|New Mexico St.
|7
|0
|14
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
UNM_FG Drzewiecki 44, 9:27.
NMSU_Watkins 22 pass from Frakes (Money kick), 3:00.
Second Quarter
UNM_FG Drzewiecki 33, 14:11.
Third Quarter
NMSU_David 31 pass from Frakes (Money kick), 11:16.
NMSU_S.Thomas 2 run (Money kick), 4:55.
Fourth Quarter
UNM_FG Drzewiecki 41, 8:53.
|UNM
|NMSU
|First downs
|19
|9
|Total Net Yards
|269
|230
|Rushes-yards
|42-109
|31-111
|Passing
|160
|119
|Punt Returns
|3--7
|5-27
|Kickoff Returns
|4-68
|2-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-1
|10-17-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|0-0
|Punts
|6-42.667
|6-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-64
|9-101
|Time of Possession
|35:47
|24:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Mexico, C.Washington 14-64, N.Jones 11-25, Kendrick 13-11, Hullaby 2-7, S.White 1-1, Holaday 1-1. New Mexico St., S.Thomas 13-59, Ja.Jones 7-20, Watkins 6-17, Frakes 4-16, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Mexico, Kendrick 19-30-1-160. New Mexico St., Frakes 10-17-0-119.
RECEIVING_New Mexico, C.Washington 9-48, Wysong 5-75, An.Erickson 2-12, Witthoft 1-12, S.White 1-9, Queen 1-4. New Mexico St., David 3-44, Watkins 3-25, Stephens 1-20, Bellamy 1-18, Rascon 1-13, S.Thomas 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico St., Money 43.
