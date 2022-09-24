|Hawaii
|7
|3
|7
|9
|—
|26
|New Mexico St.
|14
|21
|7
|3
|—
|45
First Quarter
HAW_Parson 1 run (Shipley kick), 13:11.
NMSU_S.Thomas 27 run (team kick), 9:51.
NMSU_Frakes 20 run (Money kick), 4:51.
Second Quarter
NMSU_Ja.Jones 3 run (Money kick), 14:54.
HAW_FG Shipley 23, 10:34.
NMSU_Ja.Jones 2 run (Money kick), 4:01.
NMSU_Whitford 1 pass from Frakes (Money kick), :20.
Third Quarter
NMSU_Watkins 1 run (Money kick), 7:47.
HAW_Walthall 16 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 1:48.
Fourth Quarter
HAW_FG Shipley 29, 11:28.
NMSU_FG Money 26, 6:53.
HAW_Schager 2 run (pass failed), 3:04.
|HAW
|NMSU
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|412
|465
|Rushes-yards
|34-150
|45-384
|Passing
|262
|81
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|2-38
|Kickoff Returns
|2-57
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-0
|8-15-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|0-0
|Punts
|4-36.75
|2-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|7-68
|Time of Possession
|30:37
|29:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Hawaii, Parson 13-67, T.Hines 6-39, Johnson 4-23, Bryant-Lelei 3-12, Schager 7-10, (Team) 1-(minus 1). New Mexico St., S.Thomas 9-131, Frakes 6-77, Ja.Jones 12-60, Gans 5-34, (Team) 4-33, Watkins 6-28, Samuels 1-11, Brady 2-10.
PASSING_Hawaii, Schager 22-40-0-262. New Mexico St., Frakes 8-14-1-81, Pavia 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Hawaii, C.Phillips 7-110, Scott 4-31, Parson 4-19, J.Phillips 3-41, Walthall 2-23, Tauaefa 1-28, Murray 1-10. New Mexico St., Powers 2-47, Childress 1-11, Bellamy 1-10, Brady 1-8, S.Thomas 1-8, Whitford 1-1, Ja.Jones 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
