UTEP (1-1)
Hollins 2-4 0-0 4, Verhoeven 4-6 2-2 10, Agnew 2-3 0-1 4, Bieniemy 5-15 3-4 13, Kennedy 4-10 2-2 11, Boum 6-18 6-9 21, Sibley 2-2 1-2 6, Kalu 1-2 0-2 2, Maring 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 14-22 71.
NEW MEXICO ST. (2-0)
McCants 2-5 2-4 6, McNair 1-2 1-2 3, Tillman 4-7 2-3 12, Allen 6-14 1-2 16, Rice 6-11 1-3 15, McKinney 0-0 3-6 3, Alok 6-8 0-0 13, Avery 1-2 2-2 4, Peake 0-1 0-0 0, Cotton 0-0 5-6 5, Williams 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-50 17-30 77.
Halftime_New Mexico St. 35-30. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 5-19 (Boum 3-7, Sibley 1-1, Kennedy 1-4, Hollins 0-2, Bieniemy 0-5), New Mexico St. 8-20 (Allen 3-5, Tillman 2-3, Rice 2-6, Alok 1-2, Avery 0-1, McNair 0-1, McCants 0-2). Rebounds_UTEP 28 (Kennedy 7), New Mexico St. 39 (McCants 9). Assists_UTEP 7 (Verhoeven, Bieniemy, Sibley 2), New Mexico St. 11 (Tillman 3). Total Fouls_UTEP 24, New Mexico St. 21. A_8,089 (12,482).