|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|38
|2-10
|5-6
|0-8
|3
|2
|10
|Bogues
|19
|2-5
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|4
|Gipson
|38
|8-20
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|23
|McDavid
|27
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Small
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|Hopkins
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Moore
|19
|2-3
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Brown
|7
|0-3
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|Levesque
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Winslow
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Holden
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jack
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|13-17
|6-26
|9
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .345, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Gipson 5-11, Hicks 1-4, Hopkins 0-1, Small 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Bogues 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Small).
Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Bogues 2, Hicks 2, Hopkins 2, Small 2, Gipson).
Steals: 7 (Bogues, Brown, Gipson, Hicks, Moore, Small, Winslow).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCants
|20
|2-4
|0-1
|3-6
|2
|3
|4
|McNair
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|2
|6
|Allen
|34
|5-10
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|1
|15
|Henry
|29
|5-7
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|15
|Rice
|33
|2-11
|0-0
|2-9
|4
|4
|6
|Peake
|20
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|12
|Tillman
|20
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|3
|McKinney
|13
|3-5
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|9
|Cotton
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|7-10
|9-36
|16
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .482, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Henry 3-5, Allen 3-6, Peake 2-4, Rice 2-5, Cotton 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Tillman 0-1, McNair 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (McNair 3, McCants 2, Rice, Tillman).
Turnovers: 17 (Allen 5, Tillman 3, McCants 2, McKinney 2, Rice 2, Cotton, McNair, Peake).
Steals: 6 (Allen 3, Henry, McCants, McKinney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tarleton St.
|29
|28
|—
|57
|New Mexico St.
|35
|38
|—
|73
A_5,131 (12,482).