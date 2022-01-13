FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hicks382-105-60-83210
Bogues192-50-21-4144
Gipson388-202-21-22123
McDavid272-20-00-3124
Small231-40-00-1142
Hopkins192-50-00-0014
Moore192-32-31-4116
Brown70-34-42-3004
Levesque30-00-00-0000
Winslow30-10-00-0000
Holden20-00-00-0000
Jack20-20-01-1000
Totals20019-5513-176-2691557

Percentages: FG .345, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Gipson 5-11, Hicks 1-4, Hopkins 0-1, Small 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Bogues 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Small).

Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Bogues 2, Hicks 2, Hopkins 2, Small 2, Gipson).

Steals: 7 (Bogues, Brown, Gipson, Hicks, Moore, Small, Winslow).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW MEXICO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McCants202-40-13-6234
McNair193-70-03-6226
Allen345-102-20-61115
Henry295-72-20-22015
Rice332-110-02-9446
Peake205-70-01-31012
Tillman201-31-20-2153
McKinney133-52-30-0219
Cotton91-20-00-2113
Williams20-00-00-0000
Crawford10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-567-109-36161773

Percentages: FG .482, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Henry 3-5, Allen 3-6, Peake 2-4, Rice 2-5, Cotton 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Tillman 0-1, McNair 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (McNair 3, McCants 2, Rice, Tillman).

Turnovers: 17 (Allen 5, Tillman 3, McCants 2, McKinney 2, Rice 2, Cotton, McNair, Peake).

Steals: 6 (Allen 3, Henry, McCants, McKinney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tarleton St.292857
New Mexico St.353873

A_5,131 (12,482).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

