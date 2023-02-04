|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|24
|4-6
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|5
|11
|Udenyi
|20
|1-2
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|Schumacher
|36
|5-12
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|14
|Tyson
|36
|8-23
|4-4
|4-6
|1
|2
|24
|Grigsby
|36
|6-16
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|2
|17
|Dawson
|26
|1-3
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|4
|5
|Williamson
|17
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Levis
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rajkovic
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reiley
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-71
|12-14
|10-28
|12
|22
|75
Percentages: FG .366, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 3-12, Schumacher 2-4, Chatfield 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Williamson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield).
Turnovers: 9 (Schumacher 3, Grigsby 2, Tyson 2, Chatfield, Levis).
Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Tyson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beck
|26
|5-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|12
|Muhammad
|27
|5-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|12
|Bradley
|20
|4-5
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|10
|Roy
|29
|4-11
|5-6
|0-6
|1
|2
|15
|Washington
|37
|2-6
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|8
|Pinson
|31
|3-8
|2-4
|0-4
|7
|3
|11
|Gordon
|28
|4-8
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|4
|14
|Avery
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Odunewu
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|22-26
|3-29
|11
|20
|82
Percentages: FG .540, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Pinson 3-5, Roy 2-5, Gordon 1-3, Beck 0-1, Washington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Pinson).
Turnovers: 14 (Muhammad 4, Bradley 3, Washington 3, Pinson 2, Avery, Gordon).
Steals: 8 (Washington 3, Bradley 2, Beck, Muhammad, Roy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|33
|42
|—
|75
|New Mexico St.
|42
|40
|—
|82
A_4,948 (12,482).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.