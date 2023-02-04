FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield244-62-23-51511
Udenyi201-20-21-3332
Schumacher365-122-20-23014
Tyson368-234-44-61224
Grigsby366-162-22-53217
Dawson261-32-20-7045
Williamson171-70-00-0142
Levis20-00-00-0010
Rajkovic20-00-00-0000
Reiley10-20-00-0010
Totals20026-7112-1410-28122275

Percentages: FG .366, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 3-12, Schumacher 2-4, Chatfield 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Williamson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield).

Turnovers: 9 (Schumacher 3, Grigsby 2, Tyson 2, Chatfield, Levis).

Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Tyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW MEXICO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beck265-62-21-40112
Muhammad275-62-21-40412
Bradley204-52-20-30310
Roy294-115-60-61215
Washington372-64-40-3318
Pinson313-82-40-47311
Gordon284-85-61-40414
Avery10-00-00-1020
Odunewu10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5022-263-29112082

Percentages: FG .540, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Pinson 3-5, Roy 2-5, Gordon 1-3, Beck 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Pinson).

Turnovers: 14 (Muhammad 4, Bradley 3, Washington 3, Pinson 2, Avery, Gordon).

Steals: 8 (Washington 3, Bradley 2, Beck, Muhammad, Roy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle334275
New Mexico St.424082

A_4,948 (12,482).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you