FGFTReb
NEW MEXICO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beck151-30-00-3012
Bradley297-71-63-82315
Gordon326-130-02-62216
Pinson358-103-30-38325
Washington334-102-31-59211
Muhammad217-120-10-40114
Roy171-40-00-3223
Avery102-40-00-0004
Feit80-30-00-0200
Totals20036-666-136-32251490

Percentages: FG .545, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Pinson 6-8, Gordon 4-8, Washington 1-1, Roy 1-3, Feit 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Gordon 2, Washington 2, Beck, Bradley, Pinson, Roy).

Steals: 8 (Gordon 3, Roy 2, Washington 2, Pinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Delaire355-92-20-50313
Gultekin141-32-20-4004
Sisoho Jawara251-60-01-1313
Townsend357-118-80-22124
Williams382-120-04-12324
Earlington234-65-61-41315
McKinney112-32-20-0137
Pierre71-20-00-2002
Lynch62-50-00-0115
Turner40-10-00-0100
Nyarko20-00-00-1000
Totals20025-5819-206-31121477

Percentages: FG .431, FT .950.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Earlington 2-4, Townsend 2-6, J.Delaire 1-1, Lynch 1-1, McKinney 1-2, Sisoho Jawara 1-4, Pierre 0-1, Turner 0-1, Gultekin 0-2, Williams 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Delaire, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Earlington 3, J.Delaire 3, Williams 3, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2).

Steals: 6 (Townsend 3, Earlington, J.Delaire, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico St.414990
San Diego255277

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you