|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beck
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Bradley
|29
|7-7
|1-6
|3-8
|2
|3
|15
|Gordon
|32
|6-13
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|16
|Pinson
|35
|8-10
|3-3
|0-3
|8
|3
|25
|Washington
|33
|4-10
|2-3
|1-5
|9
|2
|11
|Muhammad
|21
|7-12
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|14
|Roy
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Avery
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Feit
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-66
|6-13
|6-32
|25
|14
|90
Percentages: FG .545, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Pinson 6-8, Gordon 4-8, Washington 1-1, Roy 1-3, Feit 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Gordon 2, Washington 2, Beck, Bradley, Pinson, Roy).
Steals: 8 (Gordon 3, Roy 2, Washington 2, Pinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Delaire
|35
|5-9
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|13
|Gultekin
|14
|1-3
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|4
|Sisoho Jawara
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|3
|Townsend
|35
|7-11
|8-8
|0-2
|2
|1
|24
|Williams
|38
|2-12
|0-0
|4-12
|3
|2
|4
|Earlington
|23
|4-6
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|15
|McKinney
|11
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|7
|Pierre
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Lynch
|6
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Turner
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Nyarko
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|19-20
|6-31
|12
|14
|77
Percentages: FG .431, FT .950.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Earlington 2-4, Townsend 2-6, J.Delaire 1-1, Lynch 1-1, McKinney 1-2, Sisoho Jawara 1-4, Pierre 0-1, Turner 0-1, Gultekin 0-2, Williams 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Delaire, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Earlington 3, J.Delaire 3, Williams 3, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2).
Steals: 6 (Townsend 3, Earlington, J.Delaire, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Mexico St.
|41
|49
|—
|90
|San Diego
|25
|52
|—
|77
.
