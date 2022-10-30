NEW ORLEANS (112)
Murphy III 6-16 0-0 15, Williamson 9-17 3-4 21, Valanciunas 4-6 2-4 11, Marshall 7-13 0-0 17, McCollum 9-19 0-0 22, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-9 0-0 15, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarado 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 0-0 9, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 5-8 112.
L.A. CLIPPERS (91)
George 5-19 2-2 14, Morris Sr. 5-12 0-0 12, Zubac 2-3 0-2 4, Jackson 4-12 0-0 9, Mann 3-5 0-1 6, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-5 1-2 3, Coffey 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Kennard 3-5 0-0 7, Powell 7-14 1-2 18, Wall 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 36-86 8-13 91.
|New Orleans
|18
|34
|26
|34
|—
|112
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|27
|15
|24
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 15-36 (McCollum 4-8, Marshall 3-5, Graham 3-6, Murphy III 3-9, Nance Jr. 1-1, Valanciunas 1-2, Temple 0-1, Alvarado 0-4), L.A. Clippers 11-39 (Powell 3-7, Boston Jr. 2-2, Morris Sr. 2-5, George 2-8, Kennard 1-3, Jackson 1-7, Wall 0-1, Mann 0-2, Batum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 50 (Williamson 12), L.A. Clippers 39 (Morris Sr. 8). Assists_New Orleans 32 (Williamson 7), L.A. Clippers 24 (Wall 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 15, L.A. Clippers 15. A_18,142 (18,997)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.