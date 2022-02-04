FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayes33:179-94-43-111322
Ingram38:288-207-70-412123
Valanciunas32:138-131-21-74518
Graham31:352-60-01-4506
Jones34:238-106-60-20125
Alexander-Walker19:504-91-20-44210
Clark17:060-02-20-3022
Murphy III16:431-20-00-3012
Alvarado15:592-60-00-0135
Marshall0:260-00-00-0000
Totals240:0042-7521-235-382718113

Percentages: FG .560, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Jones 3-4, Graham 2-5, Valanciunas 1-3, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Alvarado 1-4, Murphy III 0-1, Ingram 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Ingram 2, Hayes).

Turnovers: 14 (Alexander-Walker 5, Graham 2, Valanciunas 2, Alvarado, Hayes, Ingram, Jones, Murphy III).

Steals: 8 (Jones 2, Alexander-Walker, Alvarado, Hayes, Ingram, Marshall, Murphy III).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Je.Green18:331-33-30-1105
Reed24:403-60-00-1029
Jokic34:487-108-82-129425
Barton33:398-150-01-42517
Morris31:266-122-20-04019
Nnaji29:273-41-24-6228
Forbes19:092-110-00-2106
Rivers18:321-50-00-1113
Hyland16:342-82-20-3128
Ja.Green13:122-40-00-1145
Totals240:0035-7816-177-312220105

Percentages: FG .449, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 19-41, .463 (Morris 5-8, Jokic 3-3, Reed 3-6, Forbes 2-6, Hyland 2-6, Nnaji 1-2, Rivers 1-2, Ja.Green 1-3, Barton 1-4, Je.Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnaji 2, Barton, Morris).

Turnovers: 15 (Jokic 4, Barton 3, Ja.Green 2, Reed 2, Forbes, Je.Green, Nnaji, Rivers).

Steals: 9 (Barton 3, Ja.Green 2, Jokic 2, Nnaji, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans27243131113
Denver29233023105

A_16,152 (19,520). T_2:07.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you