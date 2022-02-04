|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|33:17
|9-9
|4-4
|3-11
|1
|3
|22
|Ingram
|38:28
|8-20
|7-7
|0-4
|12
|1
|23
|Valanciunas
|32:13
|8-13
|1-2
|1-7
|4
|5
|18
|Graham
|31:35
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|0
|6
|Jones
|34:23
|8-10
|6-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|25
|Alexander-Walker
|19:50
|4-9
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|10
|Clark
|17:06
|0-0
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Murphy III
|16:43
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Alvarado
|15:59
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|5
|Marshall
|0:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-75
|21-23
|5-38
|27
|18
|113
Percentages: FG .560, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Jones 3-4, Graham 2-5, Valanciunas 1-3, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Alvarado 1-4, Murphy III 0-1, Ingram 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Ingram 2, Hayes).
Turnovers: 14 (Alexander-Walker 5, Graham 2, Valanciunas 2, Alvarado, Hayes, Ingram, Jones, Murphy III).
Steals: 8 (Jones 2, Alexander-Walker, Alvarado, Hayes, Ingram, Marshall, Murphy III).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Je.Green
|18:33
|1-3
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Reed
|24:40
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Jokic
|34:48
|7-10
|8-8
|2-12
|9
|4
|25
|Barton
|33:39
|8-15
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|5
|17
|Morris
|31:26
|6-12
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|19
|Nnaji
|29:27
|3-4
|1-2
|4-6
|2
|2
|8
|Forbes
|19:09
|2-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Rivers
|18:32
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Hyland
|16:34
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Ja.Green
|13:12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|35-78
|16-17
|7-31
|22
|20
|105
Percentages: FG .449, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 19-41, .463 (Morris 5-8, Jokic 3-3, Reed 3-6, Forbes 2-6, Hyland 2-6, Nnaji 1-2, Rivers 1-2, Ja.Green 1-3, Barton 1-4, Je.Green 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnaji 2, Barton, Morris).
Turnovers: 15 (Jokic 4, Barton 3, Ja.Green 2, Reed 2, Forbes, Je.Green, Nnaji, Rivers).
Steals: 9 (Barton 3, Ja.Green 2, Jokic 2, Nnaji, Rivers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|27
|24
|31
|31
|—
|113
|Denver
|29
|23
|30
|23
|—
|105
A_16,152 (19,520). T_2:07.