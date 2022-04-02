NEW ORLEANS (114)
Hayes 2-4 2-2 6, Ingram 10-17 9-9 29, Valanciunas 6-10 4-5 17, H.Jones 4-9 3-4 12, McCollum 12-23 4-4 32, Marshall 2-4 3-4 7, Murphy III 0-3 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 1-1 0-1 2, Graham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 41-79 25-29 114.
L.A. LAKERS (111)
Davis 8-17 6-9 23, James 13-23 9-12 38, Howard 2-3 2-2 6, Bradley 4-5 0-0 10, Westbrook 5-15 0-0 12, Gabriel 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 4-6 4, Augustin 1-4 0-0 3, Monk 5-11 1-2 13. Totals 39-82 22-31 111.
|New Orleans
|30
|20
|36
|28
|—
|114
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|25
|37
|24
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 7-26 (McCollum 4-8, Valanciunas 1-2, Graham 1-3, H.Jones 1-5, Hayes 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Marshall 0-2, Murphy III 0-3), L.A. Lakers 11-27 (James 3-8, Bradley 2-2, Westbrook 2-4, Monk 2-5, Davis 1-2, Augustin 1-4, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_New Orleans None, L.A. Lakers 1 (Westbrook). Rebounds_New Orleans 37 (Valanciunas 12), L.A. Lakers 40 (Davis 12). Assists_New Orleans 23 (Ingram 7), L.A. Lakers 24 (Monk 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, L.A. Lakers 24. A_18,997 (18,997)
