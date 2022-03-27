|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gabriel
|17:32
|2-3
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|4
|James
|41:38
|14-27
|4-6
|1-9
|5
|1
|39
|Howard
|33:22
|3-5
|2-2
|2-10
|0
|3
|8
|Reaves
|19:44
|0-2
|0-0
|1-6
|6
|1
|0
|Westbrook
|31:41
|8-15
|0-0
|3-7
|6
|2
|18
|Monk
|28:50
|9-17
|3-3
|0-0
|6
|1
|23
|Horton-Tucker
|21:03
|3-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|7
|Johnson
|19:07
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Anthony
|14:38
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Augustin
|12:25
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|42-80
|10-16
|7-39
|26
|20
|108
Percentages: FG .525, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (James 7-13, Augustin 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, Monk 2-8, Anthony 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Reaves 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, James).
Turnovers: 15 (James 4, Westbrook 3, Gabriel 2, Monk 2, Anthony, Augustin, Howard, Reaves).
Steals: 5 (Augustin, Gabriel, Johnson, Reaves, Westbrook).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|17:43
|3-4
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|8
|Ingram
|25:35
|10-17
|6-7
|1-7
|5
|1
|26
|Valanciunas
|36:53
|7-13
|5-6
|2-12
|3
|4
|19
|H.Jones
|38:01
|6-14
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|16
|McCollum
|37:44
|7-16
|2-4
|0-4
|6
|2
|18
|Murphy III
|25:12
|7-12
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|21
|Marshall
|21:17
|1-5
|0-0
|4-6
|3
|1
|2
|Alvarado
|17:18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Graham
|16:45
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|2
|Hernangomez
|3:32
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-91
|19-24
|12-41
|25
|13
|116
Percentages: FG .484, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Murphy III 4-7, H.Jones 3-7, McCollum 2-5, Alvarado 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Graham 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Valanciunas).
Turnovers: 7 (Valanciunas 2, Alvarado, Hayes, Hernangomez, Ingram, McCollum).
Steals: 10 (H.Jones 6, Marshall 2, McCollum, Valanciunas).
Technical Fouls: Pelicans, 3:50 second; Murphy III, 6:52 third.
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|38
|25
|14
|—
|108
|New Orleans
|23
|26
|41
|26
|—
|116
A_18,516 (16,867). T_2:10.
