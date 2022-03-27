FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gabriel17:322-30-30-2044
James41:3814-274-61-95139
Howard33:223-52-22-10038
Reaves19:440-20-01-6610
Westbrook31:418-150-03-76218
Monk28:509-173-30-06123
Horton-Tucker21:033-41-20-1117
Johnson19:070-00-00-1030
Anthony14:381-40-00-2133
Augustin12:252-30-00-1116
Totals240:0042-8010-167-392620108

Percentages: FG .525, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (James 7-13, Augustin 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, Monk 2-8, Anthony 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Reaves 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, James).

Turnovers: 15 (James 4, Westbrook 3, Gabriel 2, Monk 2, Anthony, Augustin, Howard, Reaves).

Steals: 5 (Augustin, Gabriel, Johnson, Reaves, Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayes17:433-42-21-1218
Ingram25:3510-176-71-75126
Valanciunas36:537-135-62-123419
H.Jones38:016-141-21-22316
McCollum37:447-162-40-46218
Murphy III25:127-123-32-40021
Marshall21:171-50-04-6312
Alvarado17:182-40-00-2104
Graham16:451-60-01-2202
Hernangomez3:320-00-00-1110
Totals240:0044-9119-2412-412513116

Percentages: FG .484, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Murphy III 4-7, H.Jones 3-7, McCollum 2-5, Alvarado 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Graham 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Valanciunas).

Turnovers: 7 (Valanciunas 2, Alvarado, Hayes, Hernangomez, Ingram, McCollum).

Steals: 10 (H.Jones 6, Marshall 2, McCollum, Valanciunas).

Technical Fouls: Pelicans, 3:50 second; Murphy III, 6:52 third.

L.A. Lakers31382514108
New Orleans23264126116

A_18,516 (16,867). T_2:10.

