|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|17:16
|3-5
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|4
|9
|Ingram
|33:35
|9-17
|10-11
|0-5
|7
|1
|28
|Valanciunas
|32:40
|7-16
|4-6
|4-17
|0
|1
|18
|Jones
|31:57
|0-9
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|4
|2
|McCollum
|34:58
|11-18
|8-11
|1-6
|4
|2
|32
|Graham
|25:50
|2-6
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|0
|11
|Snell
|25:22
|3-5
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|9
|Marshall
|16:15
|2-6
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|5
|Alvarado
|11:16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|0
|Hernangomez
|7:09
|1-2
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Clark
|1:51
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy III
|1:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-87
|33-41
|16-53
|21
|18
|117
Percentages: FG .437, FT .805.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Snell 3-5, Graham 2-6, McCollum 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Alvarado 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Jones 0-2, Marshall 0-3, Valanciunas 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hayes 2, Hernangomez, Jones).
Turnovers: 10 (McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2, Alvarado, Graham, Hayes, Ingram, Jones, Marshall).
Steals: 10 (Marshall 4, Jones 3, Alvarado, McCollum, Valanciunas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|38:39
|3-7
|1-2
|1-6
|6
|3
|8
|Crowder
|29:51
|4-6
|2-4
|0-5
|3
|4
|12
|Ayton
|31:45
|9-12
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|20
|Booker
|36:59
|10-24
|8-8
|0-3
|5
|3
|30
|Johnson
|28:56
|4-11
|4-4
|1-1
|1
|3
|15
|Craig
|24:34
|0-6
|2-4
|3-11
|2
|3
|2
|Shamet
|16:36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|8
|Payton
|13:46
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|McGee
|10:32
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Wainright
|5:43
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Biyombo
|2:39
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-82
|18-24
|7-37
|23
|27
|102
Percentages: FG .439, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Johnson 3-10, Crowder 2-4, Shamet 2-7, Booker 2-8, Ayton 1-1, Wainright 1-1, Bridges 1-4, Payton 0-2, Craig 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Ayton 3, Booker 2, Craig 2, Johnson).
Turnovers: 14 (Booker 4, Craig 3, Ayton 2, Bridges, Johnson, McGee, Payton, Shamet).
Steals: 6 (Craig 2, Ayton, Booker, Crowder, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: Booker, 5:06 third.
|New Orleans
|31
|22
|42
|22
|—
|117
|Phoenix
|22
|28
|31
|21
|—
|102
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:13.