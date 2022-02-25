FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayes17:163-52-23-6149
Ingram33:359-1710-110-57128
Valanciunas32:407-164-64-170118
Jones31:570-92-23-5142
McCollum34:5811-188-111-64232
Graham25:502-65-50-12011
Snell25:223-50-01-7129
Marshall16:152-61-21-1215
Alvarado11:160-20-01-1220
Hernangomez7:091-21-22-3013
Clark1:510-00-00-0100
Murphy III1:510-10-00-1000
Totals240:0038-8733-4116-532118117

Percentages: FG .437, FT .805.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Snell 3-5, Graham 2-6, McCollum 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Alvarado 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Jones 0-2, Marshall 0-3, Valanciunas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hayes 2, Hernangomez, Jones).

Turnovers: 10 (McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2, Alvarado, Graham, Hayes, Ingram, Jones, Marshall).

Steals: 10 (Marshall 4, Jones 3, Alvarado, McCollum, Valanciunas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges38:393-71-21-6638
Crowder29:514-62-40-53412
Ayton31:459-121-21-51420
Booker36:5910-248-80-35330
Johnson28:564-114-41-11315
Craig24:340-62-43-11232
Shamet16:363-90-00-3138
Payton13:461-40-00-0312
McGee10:321-20-01-2122
Wainright5:431-10-00-0013
Biyombo2:390-00-00-1000
Totals240:0036-8218-247-372327102

Percentages: FG .439, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Johnson 3-10, Crowder 2-4, Shamet 2-7, Booker 2-8, Ayton 1-1, Wainright 1-1, Bridges 1-4, Payton 0-2, Craig 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Ayton 3, Booker 2, Craig 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 14 (Booker 4, Craig 3, Ayton 2, Bridges, Johnson, McGee, Payton, Shamet).

Steals: 6 (Craig 2, Ayton, Booker, Crowder, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: Booker, 5:06 third.

New Orleans31224222117
Phoenix22283121102

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:13.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you