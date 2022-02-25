NEW ORLEANS (117)
Hayes 3-5 2-2 9, Ingram 9-17 10-11 28, Valanciunas 7-16 4-6 18, Jones 0-9 2-2 2, McCollum 11-18 8-11 32, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 2-6 1-2 5, Murphy III 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Alvarado 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 2-6 5-5 11, Snell 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 38-87 33-41 117.
PHOENIX (102)
Bridges 3-7 1-2 8, Crowder 4-6 2-4 12, Ayton 9-12 1-2 20, Booker 10-24 8-8 30, Johnson 4-11 4-4 15, Craig 0-6 2-4 2, Wainright 1-1 0-0 3, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Payton 1-4 0-0 2, Shamet 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 36-82 18-24 102.
|New Orleans
|31
|22
|42
|22
|—
|117
|Phoenix
|22
|28
|31
|21
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-29 (Snell 3-5, Graham 2-6, McCollum 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Alvarado 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Jones 0-2, Marshall 0-3, Valanciunas 0-3), Phoenix 12-40 (Johnson 3-10, Crowder 2-4, Shamet 2-7, Booker 2-8, Ayton 1-1, Wainright 1-1, Bridges 1-4, Payton 0-2, Craig 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 53 (Valanciunas 17), Phoenix 37 (Craig 11). Assists_New Orleans 21 (Ingram 7), Phoenix 23 (Bridges 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Phoenix 27. A_17,071 (18,422)