FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayes21:526-95-62-30118
Ingram27:474-1211-131-66219
Valanciunas35:118-113-45-114419
Jones30:451-60-00-1532
McCollum37:099-164-80-34125
Murphy III23:103-92-22-60210
Nance Jr.21:434-60-01-4018
Graham15:441-50-00-2102
Alvarado15:203-30-01-3316
Marshall11:191-16-60-1318
Totals240:0040-7831-3912-402616117

Percentages: FG .513, FT .795.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (McCollum 3-6, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-2, Jones 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Graham 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Hayes 2, Graham, Jones, Marshall, Nance Jr.).

Turnovers: 14 (McCollum 4, Valanciunas 4, Alvarado 2, Ingram, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III).

Steals: 16 (Alvarado 4, Jones 4, Valanciunas 4, Hayes, Ingram, Marshall, Murphy III).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown III27:203-50-00-3329
Elleby30:421-96-72-7329
Eubanks31:2610-120-02-91521
Johnson22:012-52-30-2457
Williams27:164-100-01-210210
McLemore25:595-123-30-11116
Dunn24:394-91-11-5819
Blevins22:332-60-01-4036
Perry16:346-113-44-60515
Louzada11:302-60-02-2015
Totals240:0039-8515-1813-413027107

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Brown III 3-5, McLemore 3-10, Blevins 2-4, Williams 2-6, Eubanks 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Louzada 1-5, Elleby 1-6, Perry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown III, Eubanks, Johnson, Louzada).

Turnovers: 20 (Williams 6, Dunn 3, Brown III 2, Eubanks 2, Johnson 2, McLemore 2, Blevins, Elleby, Perry).

Steals: 7 (Dunn 2, McLemore 2, Blevins, Eubanks, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans32193432117
Portland36182825107

A_18,551 (19,393). T_2:12.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

