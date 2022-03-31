|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|21:52
|6-9
|5-6
|2-3
|0
|1
|18
|Ingram
|27:47
|4-12
|11-13
|1-6
|6
|2
|19
|Valanciunas
|35:11
|8-11
|3-4
|5-11
|4
|4
|19
|Jones
|30:45
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|3
|2
|McCollum
|37:09
|9-16
|4-8
|0-3
|4
|1
|25
|Murphy III
|23:10
|3-9
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|10
|Nance Jr.
|21:43
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Graham
|15:44
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|15:20
|3-3
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|6
|Marshall
|11:19
|1-1
|6-6
|0-1
|3
|1
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|40-78
|31-39
|12-40
|26
|16
|117
Percentages: FG .513, FT .795.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (McCollum 3-6, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-2, Jones 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Graham 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Hayes 2, Graham, Jones, Marshall, Nance Jr.).
Turnovers: 14 (McCollum 4, Valanciunas 4, Alvarado 2, Ingram, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III).
Steals: 16 (Alvarado 4, Jones 4, Valanciunas 4, Hayes, Ingram, Marshall, Murphy III).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown III
|27:20
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|9
|Elleby
|30:42
|1-9
|6-7
|2-7
|3
|2
|9
|Eubanks
|31:26
|10-12
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|5
|21
|Johnson
|22:01
|2-5
|2-3
|0-2
|4
|5
|7
|Williams
|27:16
|4-10
|0-0
|1-2
|10
|2
|10
|McLemore
|25:59
|5-12
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|16
|Dunn
|24:39
|4-9
|1-1
|1-5
|8
|1
|9
|Blevins
|22:33
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Perry
|16:34
|6-11
|3-4
|4-6
|0
|5
|15
|Louzada
|11:30
|2-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|39-85
|15-18
|13-41
|30
|27
|107
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Brown III 3-5, McLemore 3-10, Blevins 2-4, Williams 2-6, Eubanks 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Louzada 1-5, Elleby 1-6, Perry 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown III, Eubanks, Johnson, Louzada).
Turnovers: 20 (Williams 6, Dunn 3, Brown III 2, Eubanks 2, Johnson 2, McLemore 2, Blevins, Elleby, Perry).
Steals: 7 (Dunn 2, McLemore 2, Blevins, Eubanks, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|32
|19
|34
|32
|—
|117
|Portland
|36
|18
|28
|25
|—
|107
A_18,551 (19,393). T_2:12.
