NEW ORLEANS (117)
Hayes 6-9 5-6 18, Ingram 4-12 11-13 19, Valanciunas 8-11 3-4 19, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, McCollum 9-16 4-8 25, Marshall 1-1 6-6 8, Murphy III 3-9 2-2 10, Nance Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-3 0-0 6, Graham 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 31-39 117.
PORTLAND (107)
Brown III 3-5 0-0 9, Elleby 1-9 6-7 9, Eubanks 10-12 0-0 21, Johnson 2-5 2-3 7, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Perry 6-11 3-4 15, Blevins 2-6 0-0 6, Dunn 4-9 1-1 9, Louzada 2-6 0-0 5, McLemore 5-12 3-3 16. Totals 39-85 15-18 107.
|New Orleans
|32
|19
|34
|32
|—
|117
|Portland
|36
|18
|28
|25
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 6-24 (McCollum 3-6, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-2, Jones 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Graham 0-4), Portland 14-42 (Brown III 3-5, McLemore 3-10, Blevins 2-4, Williams 2-6, Eubanks 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Louzada 1-5, Elleby 1-6, Perry 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 40 (Valanciunas 11), Portland 41 (Eubanks 9). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Ingram 6), Portland 30 (Williams 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, Portland 27. A_18,551 (19,393)
